New York Knicks: Jeff Hornacek Pleased With Recent Progress

The New York Knicks have lost six consecutive games, but the progress being made has caused head coach Jeff Hornacek to have a change of tune.

The New York Knicks have the potential to be one of the most well-rounded teams in the NBA. There are dynamic playmakers, high-quality shooters, proven defenders, and star-caliber scorers.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Knicks began to show signs of how stellar a team they can be—until the final possession.

New York fell 105-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game since Jeff Hornacek publicly berated his team’s defense. It was a disappointing result, but there were reasons to be optimistic about the Knicks’ immediate future.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Hornacek is pleased with the progress the Knicks made against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We did a lot of things right,” Hornacek said. “We moved the ball better. We played good defense, we helped each other out and they’re in the locker room tired right now. So they played as hard as they could, and that’s all you can ask. That’s making strides.”

If not for an improbable buzzer-beater by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the improved effort would have resulted in a win.

New York recorded 26 assists, 15 offensive rebounds, and 13 3-point field goals made. Those numbers generally translate to victory, especially when a team holds the opposition to 73 points through three quarters.

It was even more encouraging that Carmelo Anthony bounced back from his recent struggles with 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Unfortunately, a sixth consecutive loss occurred because of the Knicks’ latest fourth quarter collapse.

The issue for New York, per usual, was execution during the fourth quarter. It allowed 32 points during the final period of play, including 11 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter alone.

If the Knicks continue to perform at the level they did against Milwaukee, however, a turnaround should be imminent.

New York will have an opportunity for revenge on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Bucks in Milwaukee.

