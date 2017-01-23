New York Knicks: January Look At 2017 NBA Draft Targets

In contrast to the previous regimes, Phil Jackson is valuing his first-round draft picks. Who should the New York Knicks be targeting in the 2017 NBA Draft?

The New York Knicks are in an uncommon position in 2016-17. After years of executives showing no regard for the value of NBA Draft picks, team president Phil Jackson has ended the drought and committed to utilizing first-round draft picks to build towards his vision.

Fortunately for Knicks fans, Jackson has committed to doing so with one of the most promising draft classes in NBA history.

As the month of January winds down, the Knicks can accurately evaluate the promise and upside of the 2017 NBA Draft prospects. One can only hope that the draft position will worsen by New York winning more as the season progresses.

As New York crosses the midway point of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, however, they’re close enough to solidifying their lottery position to evaluate prospects.

New York could go any number of routes, including best player available or positional needs. New York could also acknowledge a team need that isn’t limited to a specific position and select a prospect who simply projects to help fix a flaw.

It would be wonderful to list all of the top prospects in the 2017 NBA Draft, but who would the Knicks have a realistic opportunity to select at this current juncture?

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky Wildcats

Position: Forward/Center

Age: 19 (7/18/1997)

Height, Weight, Wingspan: 6’10”, 258 pounds, 7’1.5″

2016-17 Slash Line: .610/.000/.618

2016-17 Season Averages: 26.9 MPG, 13.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.1 ORPG, 1.7 BPG

The New York Knicks don’t need another big man with Willy Hernangomez, Joakim Noah, and Kyle O’Quinn already on the roster. Hernangomez and O’Quinn have tantalizing upside that they’re beginning to realize and Noah is still an elite rebounder.

If Phil Jackson determines that those one of those three players can’t be the interior anchor that the New York Knicks need, Bam Adebayo could be the player to target.

From a physical perspective, Adebayo is built like Dwight Howard with broad and powerful shoulders, a 39.5″ max vertical leap, and intriguing agility. He puts those physical traits to use by making his mark along the defensive interior with blocked shots and box outs.

Adebayo has slid down some draft boards due to the somewhat raw nature of his game, but he’s as moldable and alluring a prospect as any in this draft class.

Offensively, Adebayo has shown an ability to knock down midrange jump shots and work the pick and roll. He has the frame to be a post player, as well, and has the combination of strength and physicality to become an elite offensive rebounder.

If the Knicks are looking to build around Kristaps Porzingis, then complementing him with a bruising defensive stalwart who dunks through contact would be the optimal approach.

Miles Bridges, Michigan State Spartans

Position: Forward

Age: 18 (3/21/1998)

Height, Weight, Wingspan: 6’6.25″, 226 pounds, 6’8.75″

2016-17 Slash Line: .475/.397/.622

2016-17 Season Averages: 30.4 MPG, 15.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.5 ORPG, 2.1 APG, 1.5 BPG, 1.8 3PM

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans tend to produce players who play a physical brand of basketball. Draymond Green and Zach Randolph are the prime examples of this, with current freshman Miles Bridges potentially following in their footsteps.

The New York Knicks may shy away from Bridges if they can’t define his NBA position, but it’s clear that he has pro-level talent and potential.

If the Knicks determine that Bridges is best as a small-ball power forward, then it stands to reason that he won’t be selected. If New York believes he can be groomed as a small forward, however, then the southpaw could be an intriguing target.

Bridges has broad shoulders, powerful arms, a strong core, and the versatility to be a more athletic version of Lance Thomas at the next level.

Bridges has shown impressive range on his jump shot, which makes him an immediately intriguing option. He’s also a quality rebounder who runs the floor well, finishes at the rim, powers through contact, and even shows some ability to facilitate.

Bridges plays more like a power forward than a 3, but it’d be premature to write him off without doing one’s due diligence.

Terrance Ferguson, Adelaide

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 18 (5/17/1998)

Height, Weight, Wingspan: 6’7″, 186 pounds, 6’9.5″

2016-17 Slash Line: .395/.333/.611

2016-17 Season Averages: 16.8 MPG, 5.2 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 0.6 ORPG, 0.7 APG, 0.8 3PM

Terrance Ferguson threw NBA scouts the ultimate curveball when he spurned the Arizona Wildcats to play professionally in Australia. It was a risky move, as current New York Knicks point guard Brandon Jennings can verify.

Though somewhat enigmatic, the reviews out of Australia have been solid and the opportunity remains for Ferguson to become a 3-and-D player in the NBA.

Ferguson has a thin frame at just 186 pounds, but he’s a 6’7″ shooting guard with ridiculous athleticism. Thus, while it may take him time to bulk up and be able to get over screens and defend NBA-caliber slashers, his ceiling is as high as any shooting guard in this draft class.

If Phil Jackson and the Knicks are willing to take a chance on developing Ferguson long-term, it could pay off.

Ferguson has been competitive on defense in an Australian league, the NBL, that plays a physical brand of basketball. He has a built-in strength in the fact that he can consistently space the floor and spot up from 3-point range.

With a season of experience against grown men instead of collegiate athletes, Ferguson may have a slight advantage over other prospects entering the 2017 NBA Draft.

Malik Monk, Kentucky Wildcats

Position: Point Guard

Age: 18 (2/4/1998)

Height, Weight, Wingspan: 6’3″, 197 pounds, 6’3.5″

2016-17 Slash Line: .507/.414/.833

2016-17 Season Averages: 29.9 MPG, 21.7 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.2 SPG, 3.1 3PM

Malik Monk is one heck of a scorer, but NBA executives have long feared positionally ambiguous players. That doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be a Top 10 pick, but if any projected Top 10 selection is going to fall to the back end of the lottery, it’s most likely to be Monk.

Don’t hold your breath on Monk being available for the New York Knicks to swoop in and select, but if he is, it would be tough for Phil Jackson to turn down the chance to select him.

Monk’s upside is comparable to the player who’s currently running point for the Knicks: Derrick Rose. He’s not quite as strong as the former MVP, but he’s an explosive 6’3″ guard with a 42.0″ max vertical leap and awe-inspiring speed in the open court.

Monk has yet to show a consistent proficiency as a facilitator, but if Jeff Hornacek is willing to work with him, New York could have a special player on its hands.

The appeal in Monk is that he’s already a solid shooter who can play off-ball and flourish in catch-and-shoot situations. He’s also shown flashes of being a high-quality defender, as John Calipari’s players usually are.

If Monk falls to the Knicks—whether that be via a slide down draft boards or the Knicks continuing to regress—he should be near the top of the preferred prospects list.

Frank Ntilikina, Strasbourg

Position: Point Guard

Age: 18 (7/28/1998)

Height & Weight: 6’5″ & 170 pounds

2016-17 Slash Line: .474/.417/.667

2016-17 Season Averages: 12.9 MPG, 3.2 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 0.6 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.4 3PM

It’s no secret that New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson has an affinity for European players. Four of the 15 players on the Knicks’ 2016-17 roster are not only of European descent, but played professionally overseas.

Thus, it would be none too surprising if Jackson and the Knicks took a chance on one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2017 NBA Draft: Frank Ntilikina.

Ntilikina has been on the draft radar for quite some time as a 6’5″ point guard with natural playmaking ability. His court vision is superb for a player his age and the accuracy on his passes implies he could successfully run an NBA offense.

The fact that Ntilikina is 6’5″ enables him to excel in the pick and roll and frustrate opponents with his massive wingspan on defense.

Jackson not only has an affinity for European players, but big point guards. He coveted size at the point guard position at every one of his stops as a head coach and continues to do so with Derrick Rose in 2016-17.

Ntilikina could be selected in the Top 10—or even the Top 5—but if he slides to the back end of the lottery, the New York Knicks would have a hard time not taking him.

You can’t teach size or court vision, and Ntilikina has both in spades.

