New York Knicks: Isolation Basketball Isn’t The Answer

Carmelo Anthony insists that the New York Knicks need to stick with their 1-on-1 style of play. It’s not worth abandoning, but the numbers tell a different story.

The New York Knicks have completed the first 30 games of the 2016-17 NBA regular season. The ebbs and flows have tested their character, and the Knicks have emerged as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference at 16-14.

Unfortunately, a number of New York’s flaws were exposed on national television during a 119-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

New York’s defense was the story of the game, but offensive execution was a significant issue. It tallied just 11 assists on 41 field goals made and committed 17 turnovers during what was a five-point loss.

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, Anthony maintains that the issue with the Knicks’ offense isn’t a heavy emphasis on isolation basketball.

“We have to stay with it,’’ Anthony said of the 1-on-1 play. “If something is working you don’t want to go away from it.’’

Though he isn’t wrong from a pure volume perspective, the issue with Anthony’s comments is that isolation basketball isn’t working.

New York is currently 15-5 when they dish out at least 20 assists and 1-9 when they fail to reach that number. Yet, the Knicks end plays in isolation with the third-highest frequency of any team in the NBA.

As for the theory that it’s working, the Knicks rank No. 21 in field goal percentage and No. 22 in effective field goal percentage during isolation sets.

As for Anthony himself, he’s shooting 37.0 percent on pull-up shots and 47.5 percent on catch-and-shoot field goals.

The Knicks shouldn’t abandon isolation basketball entirely, but it’s not the right foundation for a great offensive team. Thus, while Anthony and Derrick Rose may be lethal scorers, and Kristaps Porzingis may need his touches in isolation, the Knicks need to move the ball.

The proof is in the numbers, as New York has a win percentage of .750 when they dish out at least 20 assists and .100 when they accumulate less.

Anthony isn’t necessarily wrong—any time he goes ISO, the opposing defense suffers—but the Knicks’ ball movement must improve.

