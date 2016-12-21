New York Knicks: Home Game Was Just What The Doctor Ordered

The New York Knicks returned home after a five-game road trip. It was exactly what they needed. New York improved to 15-13 with a 118-111 win.

Luckily, this return home also included the addition of Derrick Rose to the starting lineup. Rose had missed the last two games with tightness in his back.

This combination proved to be lethal for the Knicks, as they defeated the Pacers, 118-111.

In 36 minutes of playing time, Rose put up 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists. When the team was in desperate need of a bucket, Rose attacked the rim and got himself to the free throw line.

When Carmelo Anthony caught fire in the third quarter, Rose made sure to get him the ball.

As I’ve mentioned in the past, a healthy Rose makes this Knicks team a contender in the Eastern Conference, and last night proved it.

Last night also proved that the Knicks are a different team at Madison Square Garden. Their victory over the Pacers propelled them to 10-4 at home this season. For a Knicks team that struggles with intensity and effort, especially on the defensive end, having a home crowd to motivate you is exactly what they needed.

The Garden was quiet for most of the first half until this play in third quarter.

21-3 run from the #Knicks over the last 4:45 of the 3Q! We’re right back in this one, down 87-84. 4Q coming up! #NYKvsIND pic.twitter.com/aaxai1irw7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 21, 2016

The Knicks played with intensity on the defensive end in that third quarter, and it sparked the comeback. However, the comeback would have fallen short had Carmelo Anthony not caught fire.

Anthony finished with 35 points (26 in the 2nd half), four rebounds, four assists, and a season-high seven 3-pointers. In arguably his best performance of the season, ‘Melo stepped up in a big game against a good team, and it paid dividends.

Granted, it’s unreasonable to expect that kind of performance from’ Melo every night. However, Rose scored 24 points of his own, and Kristaps Porzingis poured in another 21 points himself.

When you have three guys who can potentially score 20 points each and every night, you eliminate the possibility of a double team, and create a dynamic that’s difficult to defend.

.@kporzee: "It's always good when everyone's aggressive and are feeling good on the court." #NYKvsIND #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 21, 2016

Everyone was aggressive in the victory last night, including the $72 million dollar man, Joakim Noah. Prior to the game, reporters were asking head coach Jeff Hornacek if he planned to sit Noah if his play continued to be subpar.

Hornacek explained that while the Knicks were not yet ready to bench Noah, they were willing to do so if his play continued.

Fortunately, Noah came to play last night, scoring 11 points, snatching 11 rebounds, and registering two blocks. I’ve said that Noah still has some gas left in the tank, and he proved it last night.

No one is expecting much on the offensive end outside of dunks and layups, but we are expecting a dominant defensive center. Intensity and effort is contagious, and the resurgence of Kyle O’Quinn will likely motivate Noah to play better, since his starting job is dependent on it.

.@JoakimNoah: "I think it was a good win… But we still have a lot of work to do." #NYKvsIND #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 21, 2016

The Knicks look ahead to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, a team that is currently 13-17. Despite their win last night, the Knicks have to do a better job of opening the game with intensity.

If they can get out to big leads early in the game, it will put them in a much better position to win.

Hopefully, the Knicks can enact this formula against the Magic and secure win number 16.

For now, 15-13 is a good place to be.

