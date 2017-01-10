New York Knicks: Have The Knicks Officially Fallen Apart?

The New York Knicks have officially hit rock bottom after getting blown out at Madison Square Garden by the New Orleans Pelicans, 110-96.

After getting blown out in Indiana on the second game of a back-to-back Saturday, the New York Knicks came out Monday night and were pummeled by the New Orleans Pelicans. Since starting the season 16-13, the Knicks have lost eight of their last nine games, dropping to 17-21 on the season.

In a game where the Knicks were unable to play defense, and Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O’Quinn both got ejected, the worst part of the night happened off the court.

Sources: There are team officials, teammates and close associates unclear of reason for Derrick Rose's absence for Knicks-Pelicans at MSG. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

Head coach Jeff Hornacek only had Mindaugas Kuzminskas on the injury report 90 minutes prior to tip-off. Minutes before the game began, he inserted Brandon Jennings into the startling lineup.

When the game ended, Hornacek told reporters that Knicks officials have yet to hear from Rose.

Hornacek on Derrick Rose: "Right now we don't have enough information to give you anything." #NYKvsNOP #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 10, 2017

While we don’t know what exactly caused Rose to miss tonight’s game, many speculate that Rose’s relationship with Hornacek took a hit after he benched Rose in Friday’s comeback win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rose’s mysterious disappearance couldn’t have come at a worse time considering how the Knicks have been playing in recent weeks.

In just 29 minutes of play, Anthony Davis had 40 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and a +/- of +26 before leaving with a hip injury late in the third quarter.

Fortunately for the Pelicans, X-rays on Davis came back negative.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, O’Quinn was hit with a flagrant two foul on the play, thus resulting in his ejection. This happened minutes after Anthony received his second technical foul of the night for arguing with a referee.

The frustration was evident last night and the Knicks fell apart. Two ejections, a missing starting point guard, and a blowout loss at home to a team with a record of 15-24. The walls are closing in on this Knicks team, and their window of opportunity to get it fixed diminishes by the day.

Obviously, the first priority for the Knicks was to find Rose. Thanks to his teammate and longtime friend Joakim Noah, we learned that Rose is fine.

Noah says he spoke with Rose after the game. He said he was ok, but would not elaborate. — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) January 10, 2017

Since Noah’s post game interview, more news circulated regarding Rose’s reasoning for missing last night’s game against the Pelicans. According to Rose, he had to miss last night’s game for a family issue, without providing specifics on the matter.

According to sources Rose told the team he had a family situation. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 10, 2017

Given the recent reports about his current relationship with Hornacek, you can’t help but wonder if this goes deeper than a “family situation.”

If it's a family issue don't you think Derrick Rose would have told Knicks. Instead, NYK wants it out there they didn't know his whereabouts — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

Last night’s debacle at the Garden could signal the collapse of the Knicks. Anthony, the leader of the team, was ejected for the third time this season, and left the arena before reporters could make contact with him.

Rose, who was brought in to help alleviate the scoring load from Anthony, reportedly has a shaky relationship with first year head coach Hornacek, and didn’t show up for the game against the Pelicans.

Noah, who was brought in on a four-year, $72 million dollar contract, has been inefficient and struggles to defend without fouling.

All in all, a simply embarrassing night. Knicks were awful on the court, team officials panicking behind the scenes. No one has answers. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

Will the Knicks trade Rose? Will they re-sign him in the offseason? Will Phil Jackson stay in New York, or make his return back to Los Angeles? Will Hornacek be fired?

For now, the only thing that’s known is that Rose is back with the team and has been fined for his absence.

Knicks say Derrick Rose has been fined and is expected to play tomorrow. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

The Knicks have more questions than answers heading into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Rose is expected to be available to play, but the damage may have been done.

It’s safe to say that the Phil Jackson era has officially hit rock bottom, and the future of this franchise is hanging in the balance.

