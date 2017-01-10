New York Knicks Fine Derrick Rose For Missing Game

Derrick Rose is back with the New York Knicks after auspiciously missing the 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. New York fined him for his absence.

First and foremost, it’s a relief that Derrick Rose is in good health after news broke of his sudden disappearance on Monday, Jan. 9. For those unfamiliar, Rose mysteriously missed the Knicks’ home game against the New Orleans Pelicans and didn’t inform the coaching staff of the reason for his absence.

One day later, Rose is back with the Knicks and preparing for the challenges that await both he and the team.

Rose going AWOL was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. The Knicks entered Monday’s game having lost seven of eight, which made Rose’s absence both unexpected and untimely.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, the Knicks have fined Rose for missing the game against the Pelicans and expect him to be, “In uniform,” tomorrow.

Knicks say Derrick Rose has been fined and is expected to play tomorrow. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

It appears as though both Rose and the organization are prepared to put this fiasco behind them.

Rose is in his first season with the Knicks after spending the previous seven seasons and eight years with the Chicago Bulls. He’s third on the Knicks in scoring and second in assists per game, which inevitably heightened the importance of his presence and, subsequently, his absence.

A Chicago native, Rose confirmed that his sudden departure was a product of a family emergency in his home city.

Derrick Rose said his absence was a family issue and had nothing to do with basketball. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

It’s the fact that Rose reportedly left without permission that led to the fine he’s incurred.

The Knicks’ next game will be on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Philadelphia is 10-25, but Rose and the Knicks will need to be focused and precise to secure a road win over a division rival.

Having now lost eight of their past nine games, the Knicks are frustrated and hungry for a victory to stabilize the season.

Barring another unforeseen setback, Rose should be back in the lineup.

