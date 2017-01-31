New York Knicks: Family Will Influence Carmelo Anthony’s Trade Decision

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has revealed what will influence his decision as to whether or not he’ll accept a trade: his family.

No topic in the vast world of the NBA has caused as big of a commotion as the rumors that Carmelo Anthony could be traded. It would end an era of seven seasons, during which Anthony led the New York Knicks to the first and only division title since 1994.

As Anthony continues to weigh his options, the determining factor in his decision has been revealed: his family.

Anthony is a 32-year-old basketball star, husband, and father. Thus, while fans may view players as just names and jerseys who produce numbers and victories, it’s important to remember that they’re also human beings.

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, the Knicks’ franchise player revealed that his decision on whether or not to accept a trade will come down to his family.

“That’s more about what I care about,’’ Anthony said after Knicks shootaround at Verizon Center on Tuesday. “My family, my son being comfortable in New York at an age now where he gets an opportunity to understand being in New York, having a home here, having friends here, my wife working there, having opportunities there. “I think about that more so than my decision for my career. At the end of the day, it will come down to my decision, but I think more about what my family is thinking, what they’re going to go through if anything was to happen.”

One can’t help but respect Anthony for being selfless and putting the needs of his family above his own.

Anthony’s comments may shed light on why the Los Angeles Clippers were the team that the Knicks’ trade talks gained traction with. Los Angeles is one of the biggest cities in the United States of America, as well as a city that would be mutually beneficial to both Anthony and his wife.

For those unfamiliar, La La Anthony is a successful member of the entertainment world who had a book reach No. 1 on the New York Times best seller’s list in 2015.

Los Angeles may be the one city that enables Anthony’s family to prosper in the way it can in New York City.

Team president Phil Jackson has reportedly reached out to the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Clippers about a potential trade. The deal would send Anthony to a contender that would immediately improve its championship odds.

The hope in New York is that such a trade would enable Phil Jackson to build around Kristaps Porzingis with additional draft picks and developable players.

Intriguing as that may be, there are also a legion of fans who hope to see Anthony remain a member of the Knicks.

No decision has been made, but Carmelo Anthony is now openly discussing his future as an NBA player and a member of the New York Knicks.

