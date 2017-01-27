New York Knicks: Derrick Rose Sprained Left Ankle Against Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks starting point guard Derrick Rose suffered an ankle injury against the Charlotte Hornets. A preliminary diagnosis has arrived.

Generally speaking, Derrick Rose has been able to avoid the injury bug during the 2016-17 NBA regular season. He had issues with his back in December, but he’s appeared in 43 of the New York Knicks’ 48 games.

Unfortunately, Rose suffered an ankle injury against the Charlotte Hornets that may call his availability into question.

Rose came down on Kemba Walker’s foot during the third quarter of the Knicks’ 110-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets. He came up gingerly and immediately made his way over to the sidelines before heading to the locker room.

According to the Knicks’ PR department, Rose has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, but the X-rays were negative.

Derrick Rose has a sprained left ankle. X-rays were negative. He will not return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 28, 2017

In other words: at first glance, it doesn’t appear as though Rose suffered structural damage to his ankle.

