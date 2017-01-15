New York Knicks: Derrick Rose Implores Jeff Hornacek To Push Team Harder

Derrick Rose wants head coach Jeff Hornacek to push the New York Knicks harder on defense. He believes that positive results will follow.

Derrick Rose is doing everything in his power to prove that he’s a team player. In light of the trepidation that was inevitably created by Rose no-showing a recent clash between the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans, he’s out to prove that he can be trusted.

As the Knicks search for answers and pursue a turnaround from their erratic 18-22 start to the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Rose is asking for mutual accountability.

Rose has publicly committed to a process of incremental improvements to his game. He’s honored that process by improving as the season has progressed, but his defense still leaves something to be desired.

According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Rose implored head coach Jeff Hornacek to push he and his teammates harder on defense.

“We were just talking about defensive schemes, what I see with our defense, what he thinks our problems are,” Rose said. “I just told him, it’s defense. Our defense triggers a lot of things. And I told him he has to be on us hard about defense every day. Like, beat it in our heads where we get tired of hearing him talking about it.”

If nothing else, this is an encouraging sign that Rose is not only committed to the Knicks, but willing to be coached.

New York enters its Jan. 15 clash with the Toronto Raptors as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. It ranks No. 25 in the Association in both points allowed per game and points allowed per 100 possessions.

Neither of those rankings will suffice for a team that’s aiming to make the playoffs in 2016-17.

Rose must improve individually, but he recognizes the need for the team to improve as a whole, as well.

Rose played for defensive mastermind Tom Thibodeau in six of the seven seasons he played with the Chicago Bulls. He was never known to be an especially dominant defender under Thibodeau, but Rose knows the look of an elite defense from first-hand experience.

As for what Rose believes Hornacek must fix, he made it clear that the issues aren’t limited to just one area of weakness.

“It’s not just one element,” he said. “It’s all of it — effort, schemes, decision-making, personnel, communication. It’s everything.

From the coaches to the players, changes need to be made in order for the Knicks to improve defensively.

For what it’s worth, New York is 6-1 when it holds opponents below 100 points in 2016-17. It’s also 13-5 when it holds opponents below 105 points, which leaves the Knicks’ record at 5-17 when they allow more than 105 points.

The quality of the Knicks’ defense has played a direct role in the results achieved.

Rose and Hornacek are working together to find a way to fix the fatal flaw.

