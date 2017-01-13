New York Knicks: Derrick Rose Hopes To Re-Sign This Summer

Derrick Rose hopes that his recent absence hasn’t changed the way the New York Knicks view him as a long-term asset to the championship vision.

The New York Knicks were thrown the ultimate curveball when Derrick Rose failed to show up to a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It rattled the players, stunned the coaching staff, and put the front office in an uncompromising position.

Whether or not you believe the Knicks handled the situation properly, it’s fair to believe Rose’s no-show could impact his future.

Rose will be an unrestricted free agent during the summer of 2017. It’s been reported that Rose will seek a max contract in the range of $150 million, although the market tends to dictate a player’s value and there will be an abundance of gifted point guards.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Rose is hopeful that he’ll be able to call New York his home for the foreseeable future.

“When I was in the room I felt like they understood where I was coming from,” Rose, a free agent this summer, said of Knicks management. “I hope one incident didn’t change their minds. Who knows? This is a business and if it was to happen I’m still going to play the way I normally know how to play no matter where I’m at.”

If Rose continues to improve at the progressive rate he has during his Knicks tenure, the odds could be in his favor.

In the two games since the incident, Rose has scored 41 points on 18-of-31 shooting from the field. He’s averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game on the season.

With efficient shooting marks of 45.1 percent from the field and 85.8 percent from the free throw line, Rose has offered reason for intrigue.

There have also been reasons for concern—both on and off the court.

Rose is shooting just 24.5 percent from beyond the arc in 2016-17. He’s shooting 41.0 percent from midrange, however, including an impressive mark of 52.4 percent over the course of his past five appearances.

Rose wouldn’t be experiencing such a dramatic rise in efficiency if he weren’t displaying the necessary work ethic to be successful.

Beyond his individual growth, Rose has three months to prove he can help the Knicks become a postseason-caliber team.

