New York Knicks: Defense Remains The Reason For Failure

The issue in January is no different from the issue in November: the New York Knicks are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

In case you haven’t heard, the New York Knicks are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. There have been brief glimpses of progress, but the Knicks continue to be erratic and generally underwhelming on defense.

37 games into the 2016-17 NBA regular season, the players and coaches are still searching for answers in the face of adversity.

New York is 17-20 through 37 games and 1-7 over the past eight games. During that abysmal stretch, the Knicks’ flaws on defense have been exposed and the results have trended in a negative direction.

Per Tommy Beer of Basketball Insiders, the Knicks’ defense has been historically bad over the past eight games.

The Knicks have allowed opponents to score more than 100 points in eight straight games, which is the longest such streak by NY this decade. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 9, 2017

According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday, starting point guard Derrick Rose acknowledged the need for the defense to improve.

“It’s all defense,” Rose said. “Like I said, and like I’ve been saying ever since we were having this problem, if we’re not stopping anyone, we’ve got to have the same mentality where they’re going to have a hard time scoring.”

Rose is one of the many Knicks players who has struggled to defend at a consistent level in 2016-17.

Since defeating Orlando 106-95, the Knicks have allowed 119, 102, 104, 129, 115, 105, 111, and 109 points. It scored at least 100 points in six of those eight games, but the only win was a 116-111 road victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second leg of a home-and-home.

In the most recent outing, the Knicks fell 123-109 to the Indiana Pacers.

With the necessary personnel to be a Top 15 defensive team, the Knicks must execute in that capacity if they’re going to salvage what’s becoming a lost season.

New York currently ranks No. 25 in the NBA in both points allowed per game and points allowed per 100 possessions. That’s surprising when one considers the fact that the Knicks rank a respectable No. 15 in opponent field goal percentage.

New York allows the fourth-most free throw attempts per game, however, and gives up the second-most second chance points per contest.

New York’s defensive woes are the product of two correctable flaws. The question is: will they be corrected?

This article originally appeared on