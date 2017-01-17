New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony To Move To Power Forward?

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a tough season. Head coach Jeff Hornacek may move Carmelo Anthony to power forward to turn things around.

The 2012-13 NBA season was the best of Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the New York Knicks. For that matter, it was the best season by a Knicks team since the turn of the century.

As New York searches for ways to put an end to its erratic play and solidify its future, head coach Jeff Hornacek appears inclined to channel some of that 2012-13 magic.

During the 2012-13 season, Anthony made the move from small forward to power forward and the results were spectacular. He won the 2013 scoring title, made the All-NBA Second Team, and led New York to 54 wins.

When asked if he’d play Anthony at power forward on a full-time basis, Hornacek admitted that he hasn’t ruled it out as a possibility. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday:

“Some day KP will come back, so that will change it again, what we do,” Hornacek said. “Obviously in this stretch we’re in, we’re looking at everything, and all possibilities.” That’s enticing news. It’s worth noting that Anthony played power forward during the Knicks’ 108-107 loss on Jan. 16. He went off for 30 points and seven rebounds on shooting marks of 10-of-16 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and 8-of-11 from the free throw line. Matched up against an elite defensive player in Paul Millsap, Anthony reminded the masses of how unstoppable a force he can be at power forward.

In the midst of a lackluster season, it could be the answer to New York’s woes.

The Knicks are currently 18-24 and have lost 11 of the past 13 games. Anthony, meanwhile, is tying his career-worst mark for field goal percentage and is averaging his fewest rebounds since 2006-07.

Perhaps a shift to power forward could not only help the Knicks, but push Anthony down the path towards a resurgence.

For what it’s worth, Anthony averaged 28.0 points and 7.5 rebounds on a slash line of .451/.391/.840 between 2012-13 and 2013-14—the two seasons he predominantly played power forward.

