New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Talks Recent Struggles

New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony addressed his recent issues. The focus appears to be on the arc of his jump shot.

Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks are in the midst of the worst losing streak of the 2016-17 NBA regular season. Mere days removed from being three games above .500, the Knicks are now 16-18 and losers of five straight.

If the Knicks are going to turn things around, then the most critical development will need to be Anthony’s resurgence.

Anthony has scored a combined 26 points on 9-of-28 shooting from the field over the past two games. That includes his seven points in 19 minutes against the Houston Rockets and his 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting against the Orlando Magic.

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, Anthony believes that he can shoot his way through his recent struggles.

“I just missed them,’’ Anthony said Monday. “I got to get some more arc on the shot. I don’t know. I just have to keep shooting it and working it. Not too concerned with that.”

If there’s one thing that Anthony knows how to do, it’s score.

Anthony has a scoring title and is No. 27 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 23,218 career points. He’s averaged at least 20 points per game in all 13 of his completed NBA seasons and is on pace to do so again in 2016-17.

Through 34 games and 33 appearances, Anthony is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.8 3-point field goals made per game.

Those are strong numbers, but he’s doing so on an inefficient slash line of .420/.333/.872.

Anthony finished the month of December with an average of 21.6 points on 40.6 percent shooting from the field. He’s been no better in January than he was in December, although it’s premature to write him off entirely.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek is of the belief that Anthony’s recent struggles are a result of his health issues.

“I think being banged up is probably part of it,” Hornacek said. “As a shooter or scorer, sometimes you go through four- or five-game stretches where you’re making some and you’re missing some. I’m sure with Carmelo, he’ll all of a sudden be hot and be 12-for-17.’’

That’s an entirely feasible possibility, especially when one considers the fact that Anthony recently had knee troubles.

Regardless of what the reason is, the Knicks are going to need Anthony at his best.

