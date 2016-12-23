New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Takes High Road With George Karl

Former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl had personal criticism of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. Anthony has responded.

Prior to becoming the franchise player for the New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony filled that same role with the Denver Nuggets. During that unforgettable tenure from 2003 to 2011, Anthony played for one head coach: George Karl.

Though their relationship was often considered unstable, no one expected Karl to lash out at Anthony in the personnel manner he does in his upcoming book.

Karl criticized Anthony for his erratic defense, which many fans would have accepted as fair game. He took it to a personal level, however, when he called Anthony a, “User of people,” who had, “No father to show [him] how to act like a man.”

Karl appeared to be taking an empathetic tone with the latter quote.

For example, Karl's line about Carmelo Anthony growing up in a single-parent household, perhaps misguided, was intended empathetically: pic.twitter.com/tmSJbqUTDn — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) December 22, 2016

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Anthony isn’t going to justify Karl’s comments with a response.

Carmelo Anthony said "no way" when reporters asked him to discuss comments George Karl made about him in his book. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 22, 2016

Anthony is taking the high road in a truly puzzling and disturbing situation.

Anthony and Karl led the Nuggets to the playoffs in every full season they spent together. That includes Anthony’s rookie season, when he led Denver to a 26-win turnaround from 17-65 in 2002-03 to 43-39 in 2003-04.

Anthony is also the last star with whom Karl has reached the Conference Finals.

For perspective, Karl has made it out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs just once over his past 10 postseason appearances.

Regardless of what he and Anthony endured as a player and coach combination, Karl’s comments have been understandably received as shots below the belt. He wasn’t talking basketball, but instead attacking Anthony as a human being.

Karl included former Nuggets and Knicks power forward Kenyon Martin in his comments, which prompted a less subtle response from the former All-Star.

George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

He continued:

Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Martin has every right to be upset about what Karl said about him.

Thankfully, Anthony is already moving on from what Karl said about him.

