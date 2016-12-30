New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Showing Sense Of Urgency

The New York Knicks are in need of a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Carmelo Anthony understands just how important the road game will be.

The New York Knicks are coming off of two of the most gut wrenching losses of the 2016-17 NBA regular season. It blew an opportunity to defeat the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day and failed to execute down the stretch against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 28.

On Friday, Dec. 30, the Knicks will have an opportunity to stabilize the dwindling momentum with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans enters Friday’s encounter with a 13-21 record, but Alvin Gentry’s crew has recently caught fire. It’s won three consecutive games and four of five in a stretch that coincides with the rotation approaching full strength.

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, Knicks franchise player Carmelo Anthony is showing a strong sense of urgency entering the clash with the Pelicans.

“It’s a game we have to win,” Anthony said after practice at Smoothie King Arena. “We have to go get it. I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win [Wednesday]. [Friday] is something we have to go get.”

Anthony will need to be at his best to make up for the Hawks game.

Anthony tallied 10 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes against Atlanta, but was ejected for the second time this season. The Knicks attempted to push through and nearly achieved victory, but dearly missed his presence.

Against New Orleans, Anthony will need to make up for his costly ejection by leading the Knicks to victory.

The good news is that Anthony is preparing to play an opponent that he’s routinely torched for big numbers.

In two games against New Orleans in 2015-16, Anthony averaged 25.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 46.5 percent shooting from the field. That includes an outing during which he tallied 29 points and 13 rebounds in a 95-87 victory.

The Knicks will need Anthony to continue his stellar play against the Pelicans in order to secure a victory at the Smoothie King Center.

By defeating New Orleans, the New York Knicks would secure an above .500 record entering 2017.

