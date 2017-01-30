New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Realized His Potential Against Atlanta

If only for one night, New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony realized his potential as both an individual player and a team leader.

When the final buzzer sounded and the victory was official, Carmelo Anthony became a college basketball legend. He’d successfully led the Syracuse Orange to the first national championship in program history, and he’d done so as a true freshman.

Since the conclusion of that magical 2003 run by Anthony, Hakim Warrick, Jim Boeheim, and the Orange, the basketball world has expected greatness.

In some senses, Anthony has lived up to the hype. He’s the only men’s basketball player with three Olympic gold medals. He also has six All-NBA selections and has been named to the All-Star Game on nine different occasions.

It was on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, however, that Anthony realized his true potential as an individual player and team leader.

For those who missed it, Anthony had a game for the ages. He finished with a season-high 45 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one block on 18-of-36 shooting from the field, 3-of-9 shooting from 3-point range, and 6-of-7 shooting at the free throw line.

More importantly, Anthony made clutch shot after clutch shot in what was a vintage performance by one of the most feared scorers of all-time.

Anthony scoring 45 points may not be terribly surprising, but the circumstances are what made this performance special. The live telecast picked up fans screaming obscenities at Anthony, as well as “You can’t do it,” “You’re not clutch,” and “You can’t win the big one,” throughout an official timeout.

Anthony responded to the criticism by converting a flurry of clutch shots and following every bucket by yelling, “I want it.”

The clutch heroics and trash talking would have been enough to display the legitimate signs of progress. What made Anthony’s performance unique, however, was what transpired at the end of the first overtime.

With the game tied and the Hawks in possession of the ball, it was Anthony who was drawing up plays for the defense.

Carmelo Anthony is drawing up plays for the Knicks right now. The leader we all know he can be. — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) January 29, 2017

New York proceeded to prevent Atlanta from scoring and force a second overtime.

Anthony fouled out in the second overtime, but the progress made was both tangible and maintainable. It was a display of how eager Anthony is to win and how motivated he is by the criticism.

Most importantly, it was a realization of the potential that still remains for Anthony as he enters the next phase of his career.

A cerebral player who has been something of an introvert on the court since coming to New York, Anthony proved that true greatness is attainable when he unleashes the passion within him.

All one can do at this stage is to plead with Anthony to continue playing as confidently, fearlessly, and passionately as he did against the Hawks.

The present may be disheartening and the future seemingly bleak, but if Carmelo Anthony turns last night into his daily form of operation, the New York Knicks will contend.

