New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Only Has One Productive Option

Until a trade is made, New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony only has one productive option in his current predicament: to make the most of a tough situation.

The New York Knicks have placed Carmelo Anthony in an uncompromising position. Trade rumors have called Anthony’s future with the Knicks into question, and while he may have a no-trade clause, it would be fair for Anthony to question if he’s wanted.

At this point in time, however, Anthony only has one productive option: to make the most of a tumultuous situation.

Anthony has every reason to be upset with Phil Jackson over the omnipresent trade rumors. True as that may be, Jackson’s actions are consistent with the patterns he displayed as a head coach.

Jackson has always been willing to go to extreme measures to help players realize their true potential as both an individual and a leader—even if that means being hated.

Though it’s abrasive in its nature, it’s what Jackson did at every stop as a head coach—and 11 championship rings prove that it’s worked.

Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Scottie Pippen all went through stretches where their relationship with Phil Jackson was strained. Metta World Peace has spoken about just how volatile practices could be when he was a member of Jackson’s Lakers.

Every one of those players proceeded to become NBA champions under Jackson, whether they did so with love or hate in their hearts.

Jackson understands what his duties are as a leader, whether outsiders believe that or not. His role is to help his team win and, in an era of friends forming super teams, he still doesn’t care if he’s liked along the way.

Jackson won 13 championship rings between his playing and coaching days, and the key to his success was always finding unorthodox ways to motivate his players.

Keep in mind: the working theory is that the Los Angeles Lakers chose Kobe Bryant over both Jackson and Shaquille O’Neal. The controversy continued when Jackson publicly blasted Kobe Bryant.

Sound familiar?

What followed was Jackson leaving the Lakers and O’Neal being traded. After just one season without Jackson, Bryant played a definitive role in the organization’s decision to bring The Zen Master back as head coach.

Bryant and Jackson may not have seen eye-to-eye during their time together, but the respect became mutual and they won another five championships together.

Bryant also publicly asked the Lakers to bring Jackson back in 2012-13 once Mike Brown was fired.

If Bryant and Jackson can mend fences—much like Jordan and Jackson, Pippen and Jackson, O’Neal and Jackson, and World Peace and Jackson did—then so can Anthony and Jackson.

The issue, however, is distance.

Jackson’s current predicament is determining whether or not Anthony will realize his potential with The Zen Master operating from afar. He isn’t around the team on a daily basis like he was when he was coaching.

Even if Jackson were to show up to every game and home practice, he still wouldn’t be making every trip on the team bus or flight, where the most transparent of conversations transpire.

Thus, Jackson is going to unorthodox and extreme measures to attempt to push Anthony and test his limits. He’s attempting to diagnose his franchise player from afar.

A recent tweet sent out by Anthony himself indicates that the unorthodox nature of The Zen Master’s operations may be fueling the franchise player’s desire to improve.

Running away from things you find unpleasant causes suffering. But facing and challenging such situations will enrich your life. #StayMelo pic.twitter.com/B6F0MWwG4o — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) January 31, 2017

That’s the one and only productive mentality that Anthony can have about his current predicament.

It’s worth noting that Anthony has responded to the madness with two of his best games of the season. He went off for 45 points against the Atlanta Hawks and had 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting against the Washington Wizards.

Far more important than the production has been the sense of urgency he’s displayed on both ends of the floor.

Phil Jackson, Carmelo Anthony, and the New York Knicks remain in a state of disarray, but this seemingly tumultuous relationship has elevated The Zen Master’s stars in the past.

Whether or not it works out, all Anthony can do is make the best of a tough situation.

