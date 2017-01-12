New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Calls Loss Unacceptable

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a stretch that could define the narrative for the 2016-17 NBA regular season. Since beginning the season at 16-13, the Knicks have lost nine of 10 and fallen to 17-22.

With a .500 record at the midway point no longer within the realm of possibility, the Knicks are in need of a period of soul searching.

The most recent loss was easily the most grueling of any this season. Despite leading by 10 points with 2:29 remaining on the game clock, the Knicks found a way to lose to the lowly Philadelphia 76ers.

Following the 98-97 road loss, Carmelo Anthony found himself at a loss for words. Per Ian Begley of ESPN New York, the most poignant word he was able to find was, “Unacceptable.”

“Very, very disappointing,” said a dejected Anthony after the latest loss. “… I don’t even know what to say about this one.” “We should tell ourselves that it’s unacceptable,” Anthony added later, when asked if this was an unacceptable loss. “We were winning this game coming down the stretch. We were winning with 20-something seconds left. We came up short. So it should be unacceptable to all of us.”

There’s no way around it.

The Knicks’ past two games have featured losses to teams with a combined record of 26-49. That includes the 98-97 loss to the 76ers at the buzzer and the blowout loss at home to the 15-24 New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s been a tough stretch of games, with none more difficult to accept than the losses to New Orleans and Philadelphia.

If any word fits what New York is currently enduring, it’s Anthony’s word of choice: unacceptable. The Knicks have the talent to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, and although chemistry issues were expected, no one foresaw nine losses in 10 games.

The Knicks seem to be taking accountability, but no progress will truly matter until it translates to victory.

At this point, even one win would make the fan base less miserable.

