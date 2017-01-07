New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Battling Shoulder Injury

Following his best performance of the season, New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony told reporters that he’s nursing a shoulder injury.

The New York Knicks temporarily stopped the bleeding on Friday, Jan. 6. Behind a splendid performance by franchise player Carmelo Anthony, New York erased a 14-point deficit and secured a signature road win to snap a six-game losing streak.

Unfortunately, the 116-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks revealed more than just how promising the Knicks’ roster truly is.

Anthony finished the Milwaukee game with 26 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and a steal in 39 minutes of action. It was his first game with at least 10 assists since 2012 and his second consecutive flirtation with a triple-double.

Unfortunately, Anthony informed Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News that he’s pushing through the pain of a, “Bad,” shoulder injury.

“You know what it is, it’s an adjustment that you have to make on the fly. Like some days it feels good, some days it’s tight. Throughout the course of the game, certain shots, certain moves, you feel like the strength isn’t there. So it’s just a matter of figuring out how to play through it. What’s working? What’s not? “It feels good during the game. And then you irritate it. And then you kind of have to work backwards again to get it back stronger. But I’m constant around-the-clock treatment.”

That could explain quite a bit.

Anthony is shooting a career-worst 42.0 percent from the field during the 2016-17 NBA regular season. He’s averaging his fewest rebounds since 2006-07 and has come off as unnatural in the manner in which he’s getting shots off.

One of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Anthony simply hasn’t looked like himself during his 35 appearances.

A bad shoulder injury, as he described it, appears to be what’s behind Anthony’s inconsistency in 2016-17.

This isn’t the first time that Anthony’s shoulder has been referenced as a potential reason for his struggles. His knee has been problematic in recent games, but he’s been experiencing noticeable discomfort in his shoulder for weeks on end.

Anthony has now confirmed that damage was sustained, which causes one to question whether or not he should fully address the issue before it escalates.

Anthony is turning things around from a production standpoint, but news of his shoulder injury is certain to leave the fan base concerned.

