New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony Addresses Trade Rumors

Carmelo Anthony isn’t shying away from the rumors that the New York Knicks want to trade him. Anthony is hoping to talk to Phil Jackson directly.

No team has been more disappointing during the 2016-17 NBA regular season than the New York Knicks. Despite entering the season with postseason aspirations and intriguing hype, the Knicks are five games below .500.

In response to New York’s issues, trade rumors have begun to surface pertaining to Carmelo Anthony’s future with the team.

Anthony has performed relatively well from a statistical perspective, but as the Knicks have suffered, his reputation has done the same. In turn, his future in New York has come into question.

According to Frank Isola of The New York Daily News, Anthony addressed the trade rumors directly and welcomed dialogue between he and Phil Jackson.

Carmelo: "If they feel like my time in New York is over I guess that’s a conversation we should have." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Those comments could go a long way towards defining the trajectory of the season.

It should be noted that Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract. In turn, he can decline any trade proposal that Phil Jackson comes up with—meaning he’ll only be traded if he agrees to being traded.

Following weeks of speculation as to whether or not Anthony fits into Jackson’s long-term vision, however, it was only a matter of time before the franchise player addressed the rumors.

Carmelo also confirmed he has not considered waiving his no-trade clause. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Whether or not the organization is committed to him, Anthony is committed to playing for the Knicks.

Jackson’s close friend and confidant, Charley Rosen, recently wrote an article stating that Anthony would agree to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Los Angeles Clippers. Anthony has since stated that he’s never considered waiving his no-trade clause.

Whether or not the Knicks go through with trading Anthony, it would behoove all parties if Anthony and Jackson met face-to-face.

One can only hope the Knicks will resolve this issue before it’s too late.

This article originally appeared on