New York Knicks Bounce Back Against Depleted Chicago Bulls

The New York Knicks temporarily stopped the bleeding by defeating the Chicago Bulls 104-89 at home. How did it all transpire?

The New York Knicks handled their business against the injury-riddled Chicago Bulls, beating them 104-89 and improving to 2-0 in the season series.

If only they played the Bulls every game.

The Knicks came into the matchup without second-leading scorer Kristaps Porzingis. Early and often in the game, you could feel the urgency to win from the Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony played one of his best games of the season, amassing 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while reminding us all of the talent he still can be.

For Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose, going against Chicago always means a little something extra. Rose (17 points) set the tone early by routinely finishing with class and flash around the rim.

Noah played perhaps his best game as a Knick, posting an impressive stat line of 12 points, 15 rebounds, and one block.

The X-Factor of tonight’s game was the Knicks’ impressive bench performance. Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored a career-high 19 points while carrying the Knicks through the late third and early fourth quarter.

Kyle O’Quinn had another excellent game, notching his second consecutive double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.

The Bulls came into the game in a state of desperation after dropping their last two games. The loss makes it three in a row for the Bulls. Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic, and Denzel Valentine didn’t play, and it showed in the Bulls’ lack of offensive production.

Without Butler, who averages 25 points per game, the Bulls consistently struggled to get off a good shot or generate offensive flow. They shot an abysmal 39.8 percent from the field and an even worse 16.7 percent on 3-of-18 shooting from 3-point range.

The Knicks needed this win after suffering their worst loss of the season against the 76ers.

They snapped their three-game home losing streak and gave Knick fans a breathe of fresh air as they venture into their toughest stretch of schedule yet.

New York’s next four games are against current Eastern Conference playoff teams: Toronto, Atlanta, Boston, and Washington. Winning at least two of those four games is essential for the Knicks to get back into the playoff picture heading into the second half of the season.

Porzingis is still ailing from a sore Achilles. The Knicks will need nightly contributions from the bench and their two offensive juggernauts in Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony.

