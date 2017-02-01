New York Knicks: 2017 NBA Playoffs Are Still Within Reach

Though the 2016-17 NBA regular season may not be going according to plan, the playoffs are still within reach for the New York Knicks.

If the only team you watch is the New York Knicks, then you’re likely shocked to know that the playoffs are still a realistic possibility. New York is 21-29 overall and 5-16 since Christmas Eve, but it’s within arm’s reach of a postseason appearance.

Thus, while it may be fair to be frustrated with the Knicks, it’s also far too soon to write this team off in its entirety.

Even with a record of 21-29, the Knicks are just 2.5 games back of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Moreover, New York is just 3.5 games back of the No. 7 seed and 5.5 games back of the No. 6 seed with 32 games remaining on the schedule.

According to George Willis of The New York Post, starting shooting guard Courtney Lee realizes just how close his team is to making the playoffs.

“There’s always going to be chatter about everything that really doesn’t matter,” Lee said before the game. “The thing that matters is that we’re not far from being in the playoffs. A couple of wins here and there and a couple of other teams take some losses, we’ll be right there. That’s the important thing.”

Whether you chalk it up to the inconsistency of the Eastern Conference or simply call a matter of luck, the Knicks are nowhere near elimination.

The 25-22 Indiana Pacers and 24-25 Chicago Bulls are both within reach for the Knicks. The 23-26 Charlotte Hornets are the No. 8 seed, putting them just 2.5 games ahead of New York—and Jeff Hornacek’s crew owns the tiebreaker.

Though they may have slightly better records, the Bulls and Pacers are the teams to which the Knicks closely compare.

All three teams made drastic changes during the offseason, entered the regular season with high expectations, and have failed to live up to the hype.

Indiana has begun to find its form after spending the first few months of the season developing chemistry. Chicago and New York are attempting to do the same, which offers invaluable perspective and insight.

The Knicks may seem like the only team that’s enduring chemistry issues, but a number of franchises that made swooping changes can be found in a similar position.

If the Knicks simply remain focused and win the games they’re expected to, reaching the postseason should be an attainable goal.

