New Years Resolutions for The Sixers’ Coaching Staff

2016 Held Its ups and downs for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers Sense is offering New Year’s Resolutions for the 2017 year. This feature offers three New Year’s resolutions for the coaching staff for this year and beyond.

Happy New Year Sixers Fans

Each of the three New Year’s Resolutions for the coaching staff stems from observations and trends from the Philadelphia 76ers season. In watching almost every Sixer’s minute in the 2016-2017 campaign thus far, I feel confident in what I am identifying as needs on the court. Furthermore, hard statistics from NBA.com stats, specifically, the lineup statistics and advanced statistics provide touch points to reinforce what I am seeing on the court.

So if for some reason, I got Brett Brown in a room, and he wanted to solicit my advice, I would make these his three resolutions for the new year.

First, find More Minutes for Dario Saric. Second, discover more ways to boost the Sixers’ pace and fast break scoring before and after the arrival of Ben Simmons (whenever that will be). Lastly, add Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot into the regular rotation. So, let’s begin with The Homie.

2017 New Year’s Resolution #1: Find More Minutes for Dario Saric

Dario Saric’s reputation heading into this season promised an ability to contribute to many different facets of the game. His vision, playmaking, hustle and outside shooting was thought to be transferable to the NBA. Especially watching him play recently, Dario showed those skills definitely come through.

Traditional statistics back this up as well. He is second only to Joel Embiid for double doubles for rookies and averages almost 6 rebounds per game. He also has held a respectable 35 percent 3-point shooting percentage. Even though he average’s 24 minutes per game, I believe there is room for more and with particular members of the Sixers front court.

Unsurprisingly, Dario is most effective next to Joel Embiid. Together their two-man lineups produce a positive 1.9 +/- per 100 possessions. The five man lineup of Saric, Embiid, Gerald Henderson, Robert Covington and Sergio Rodriguez has played in 12 games with an average of 7.1 minutes per game and are a positive 1.7 points.

Dario as a Small Forward and in Small Ball

Replacing Gerald Henderson with Ersan Ilyasova, (making Dario a small forward) In that same lineup, yields a positive 3.3 per game in 4 games played together with an average of 3 minutes a game. Dario’s lineup numbers next to Ilyasova are positive as well. The small ball line up of Dario and Ilyasova at the 5 is holding up well. I highly recommend checking out these statistics on NBA.com. Plus-minus can be noisy as a statistic and is not always good as the only indicator of results, but are interesting when looking at the larger picture.

All of these numbers add up to more Dario with just about everyone. I would expect the numbers to reflect positively with Nerlens Noel as well with extended playing time. Saric’s passing, outside shooting and ability to run the floor would complement Noel perfectly.

I did research Dario and Okafor. The numbers are not so rosy. I think it only worth mentioning not to bash Okafor. In my opinion, this is due to the pairing fitting so badly on defense that any offensive strength is negated. Dario and Jahlil’s biggest weaknesses, lateral foot speed and pick and roll defense respectively just do not mesh at all.

So Brett, play more Dario no matter what the position small forward or power forward, he flat out makes the team better, just not with Okafor.

2017 New Year’s Resolution #2: Get Even Faster

Straightforward directive for this resolution, let them run, Brett! Per statistics from NBA.com, the Sixers are 13th in pace, but you would not necessarily believe that given the amount of post ups the Sixers utilize. Marvelous fast breaks from the Sixers are out there, however, a point JoJo barreling down the floor after a steal or a controlled chaos of Dario taking a defensive rebound and heading up court are few and far between. The JoJo steal example you can understand. How many times is this going to happen?

THROW IT DOWN BIG FELLA! JOEL EMBIID #NBAVOTE pic.twitter.com/f5Sn6KYXbs — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) December 27, 2016

But the Dario led fast break should happen more. Often times you see him hesitate after a rebound. I say let him run.

Ben Simmons highlights from college or summer league indicate he will try to play more grab and go offense, and it will be lightning fast. But you cannot just take an engine fitted for old school Chevy and rev it up to 60 right away.

The Sixers need to practice the grab and go offense before Simmons’ eventual arrival. This way the offense, which currently sits at 23rd in fast break points, can integrate Ben more seamlessly.

The experimentation for the current roster should not just be isolated to the center position, allow Dario the freedom to run the ball up the floor or direct the point guards to run more to set up offense. Anything is better nothing.

2017 New Year’s Resolution #3: Give us more TLC

Recently, due to injuries to Nik Stauskas and Gerald Henderson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has been sighted more for the big club instead of the D-League. TL3 has looked effective in his time as well. His off the ball movement has been very active within the team offense. Also, he’s hit open threes and attacked the basket.

TLC offers glimpses of a faster offense and defense. Pairing with him with Simmons in the open court will be super fun to watch. More importantly, he provides aid for a Sixers’ glaring need, perimeter defense.

Even though its looks like a stiff wind would blow him away, 3LC has demonstrated the quickness to stay in front of his man and the length to disrupt shots and passing lanes. Despite the small sample size, which leads to less statistical background to draw on, the upside comes through on the perimeter, where RoCo needs help badly. At the very least, Sixers fans deserve more chances to come up with Timothree Luwawu-Cabbarot puns because they are delightful.

Finally for Brett Brown, I truly hope from him to have a happier 2017 than 2016. He has been through it all with this team. He deserves time in the sun with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

