New Year 2017 Starts Philadelphia 76ers Success Streak

It takes quite a bit to move the city of Philadelphia to elation. But since the new year, the Philadelphia 76ers are on a noticeable winning streak.

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to be living the tale of two cities. As 2016 ending, the team eeked out a win to improve their season to 8-24. While still last in the NBA standings, the win did manage to temper the harsh rumblings in the distance about the team needing a new head coach, about needing to “do something”, and about who the team would select with the first pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. And then a funny thing happened.

2017 arrived.

So far in this new year, these Philadelphia 76ers are winning. The team is now on a three game winning streak. During this “mini-run” of success, the team has surrendered an average of just 97.2 points per game, while scoring 99 points per game. The team is beginning to play like a Brett Brown coached team.

Time to go!

And not a moment too soon. The team has improved, despite the absence of both rookie Ben Simmons and veteran Jerryd Bayless. Much of the season’s early struggles are now attributable to their absences, combined with the minutes restrictions of Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, and even veteran Gerald Henderson.

But there appears to be nothing closely resembling ropes holding these Philadelphia 76ers back right now. The catalyst has been the inspired play of rookie center Joel Embiid. Improving each month, his January average of 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks, and .5 steals per game has elevated the team. But don’t overlook the inspired contribution of that undrafted point guard from the University of Arizona, T.J. McConnell. He has passed out 9.2 assists per game in 2017 so far.

Here Comes Reinforcements

It gets better. The Philadelphia 76ers are learning how to win. Robert Covington hits a game winner against the Minnesota Timberwolves. T.J. MConnell hits a game winner at the buzzer to defeat the New York Knicks. And the cap is the Philadelphia 76ers simply outplayed a very good Charlotte Hornets team from tip-off to the final buzzer.

The Philadelphia 76ers will soon have top draft pick Ben Simmons rejoin the team. While that will not mean an immediate boost to the team, his presence will certainly help to maintain the current positive momentum.

We’ve had to attest to the team getting better until now. But with the current winning streak at 3 games, and the team record in 2017 standing at 4-1, the results are showing. This team just defeated two teams with playoff aspirations in the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets.

The question is no long “Will the Philadelphia 76ers ever be good again?”. Now it’s a question of how good are they?

This article originally appeared on