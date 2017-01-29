New Orleans Pelicans Preview: Pelicans Duel Washington Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans (19-28) stay home to host one of the hottest teams in the league in the Washington Wizards (26-20), winners of seven of eight.

The New Orleans Pelicans have two wins against elite NBA teams this week already.

Before the week concludes, they will look to add one more to their resume in their matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Washington is currently 26-20 and have won seven of their past eight games, with one loss coming to the Detroit Pistons by a single point.

The Wizards wins include triumphs against the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

Washington is making a statement with their offense this year, ranking 10th in the NBA in both points per game and assists per game. Under All-Star point guard John Wall, the Wizards’ offense is shooting strong. This is especially inside the arc, where they’re third in the league averaging 47.4% from the field.

Washington is still a work in progress on the glass this year, ranking 22nd in the league with 42.8 boards a contest. The Wizards also struggle to contest shots inside, averaging just four blocks per game. That is a lot less than the Pelicans, who average over two more blocks per contest.

Washington started the year struggling as a team. Their chemistry was questioned and their play did not look ready to compete in the Eastern Conference. Yet after a 2-8 start, the Wizards have gone 24-12 in their past 36 games. This is a scary team to play against for any NBA squad.

For New Orleans, Washington poses a challenge in their style of play. The Wizards love slower paced basketball and executing their half-court offense effectively. Compare that to the high-tempo style of the Pelicans and it will be a clash of drastically different gameplans.

Slowing John Wall will be the task of Jrue Holiday. Jrue’s play has drastically increased over the past week of basketball. Wall poses a terrifying combination of speed and precision attacking the basket and moving the offense. John is averaging 23 points, 10.1 assists and two steals per game. Wall is dangerous with his hands on defense and has full reign of the offense to work around. His high pick-and-rolls work wonders to open the floor to his choosing. For Holiday to hold him back, he’ll need all his defensive skills to push Wall into uncomfortable situations.

In the case of Anthony Davis, it will be a battle against monster big Marcin Gortat. Gortat stands at 6’11” and 240 pounds at the center position and uses every pound to exert his force inside. He averages 11.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and a block per game. Marcin loves to bully-ball in the paint and put the opposing centers in difficult spots. Davis will likely want to go full throttle on offense to slow the big man down. If Davis’ jumper is falling, this could be a gigantic offensive night.

This game will come down to which team dictates the pace. Washington will likely win this game if the pace is slow, as New Orleans has struggled to get their offense going in slower games. However, if the Pelicans can make this a track meet and get the pace high speed, they will stand a great chance, against the slower Wizards.

Washington will look to play this game close to the basket and have their guards attack the weak interior defense of the Pels. New Orleans wants to play small ball, something Washington will want to punish with scoring right at the bucket. The Pelicans need to counter that with a lot of running and strong marksmanship from their shooters.

New Orleans’ momentum rides on this game. Nine of their next 12 games will be on the road. This will be their last chance in a while to have their crowd on their side. They need to continue to feed off that energy to secure another huge win against a high quality opponent.

Who, When and How to Watch

When and Where: The game will be played at 7:00 PM CST in New Orleans.

How To Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans and NBA League Pass.

Injuries:

New Orleans: Quincy Pondexter (Left Knee) is out.

Washington: Ian Mahimni (Knee) and Danuel House (Fractured Right Wrist) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups:

New Orleans: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Buddy Hield, SF Solomon Hill, PF Dante Cunningham, C Anthony Davis

Washington: PG John Wall, SG Bradley Beal, SF Otto Porter, PF Markieff Morris, C Marcin Gortat

Other Players to Watch:

New Orleans: E’Twaun Moore, Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones, Donatas Motiejunas and Langston Galloway

Washington: Trey Burke, Tomas Satoransky, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jason Smith and Sheldon McClellan

What’s Next for the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans will hit the road and head out of the country for their final game of January. They head to Toronto to play the Raptors Tuesday night. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.

Key to the Game: Dominating the Bench Matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans hold one major advantage against the Washington Wizards.

The bench.

New Orleans is currently averaging over 40 points per game from their backups. That includes great point production from Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones and Donatas Motiejunas. In their past few games, a huge key has been their backups picking up a good portion of the point production.

That is something the Wizards have not had this year.

Washington is currently averaging a measly 24 points per game from their bench, the second worst in the NBA ahead of Minnesota. Their leading bench scorer currently playing meaningful minutes is Kelly Oubre Jr., who averages just over six points per game.

The bigger problem for the Wizards is their plus/minus when their bench is playing. Washington has the worst plus/minus in the NBA from their bench, averaging a -15.2 rating per game. New Orleans is fifteenth in the league, with a +1.4 rating.

While Washington has been a beast in the paint and their starting lineup has clean up, their bench is not giving them much to be positive about. This is where New Orleans needs to attack.

When both starting units hit the floor, it may be hard for the Pelicans to find their shooting from Cunningham and Hill, alongside A.D. and Jrue Holiday. Yet when the benches hit the floor to rest the starters, it will be time for New Orleans to swing the momentum their way.

Tyreke Evans will have the freedom to attack the paint, against a bench unit without a rim protector. Donatas Motiejunas may get the chance to be the big man with authority. Terrence Jones will get the freedom to bully the opposing team, similar to his 36 point performance against the Cavaliers.

The positives really stack for New Orleans in the bench matchup. Washington plays plenty of close games. If the Pelicans want to win, they not only need to win the bench battle, but completely dominate it in their favor.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be in for a very difficult battle against the Washington Wizards. However, their bench unit greatly outmatches their opponent. While most games rely on Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday to dominate, this will likely be a test of how much their bench takes over the game. If the bench plays the way they are capable of, New Orleans can add a third massive win to what could end up being a season-changing week of basketball.

