New Orleans Pelicans Preview: In Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors

The New Orleans Pelicans (19-29) are in Toronto tonight to face the Raptors (29-19) for the first time this year in a tough test.

When the New Orleans Pelicans take the court against the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. local time this evening, they will already be feeling the pressure of this road-heavy section of their schedule.

The Pelicans have not been a great road team this year, frequently coming out tentative and plodding in games outside of New Orleans. They will not have that luxury against a Raptors team that boasts the third-best offense in the NBA. Especially considering the Raptors’ strengths compared to the Pelicans’ weaknesses, this is a matchup the Pelicans cannot afford to underestimate.

Toronto scores 114.2 points per 100 possessions; 70.1 of them come from the duo of starting guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. In five seasons together, the two have found a mix that balances their individual styles while maximizing the efficiency of the team.

Lowry is a better long-distance shooter, but DeRozan gets to the line more. You might trust DeRozan more to create a bucket with the game on the line, but Lowry can make plays for his teammates more consistently. You can’t argue with the results.

Toronto is within shouting distance of the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and fooled around at the top of the offensive efficiency charts early in the year. Breakthroughs by players like Cory Joseph, Terrence Ross and Lucas Noguiera have helped push the Raptors to elite status over the past several years, and they’ve definitely made the team more competitive on a nightly basis during the regular season. The Pelicans will need a well-rounded game from their bench to contend tonight.

However, the most important indicator of potential victory for the Pelicans tonight will be the play of Jrue Holiday and Buddy Hield. New Orleans’ own starting backcourt will have to play well for the team to win the game. They likely won’t be able to match DeRozan and Lowry in the box score, but keeping that battle even will go a long way.

Who, When and How to Watch

When and Where: The game will be played at 6:00 PM CST in Toronto, Canada.

How To Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans and NBA League Pass.

Injuries:

New Orleans: Quincy Pondexter (Left Knee) is out.

Toronto: Delon Wright (Shoulder) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups:

New Orleans: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Buddy Hield, SF Solomon Hill, PF Dante Cunningham, C Anthony Davis

Toronto: PG Kyle Lowry, SG DeMar DeRozan, SF DeMarre Carroll, PF Patrick Patterson, C Jonas Valanciunas

Other Players to Watch:

New Orleans: E’Twaun Moore, Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones, Donatas Motiejunas and Langston Galloway

Toronto: Cory Joseph, Terrence Ross, Jared Sullinger, Pascal Siakam and Lucas Nogueira

PD Prediction

On the road against an unfamiliar opponent, the Pelicans will be hard-pressed to beat such a consistently good team. However, where the Raptors hold an advantage in the backcourt, they have no obvious answer for Anthony Davis. It will be close, but I predict a 110-100 type of loss for the Pelicans.

What’s Next for the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Detroit overnight to play the Pistons tomorrow evening. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

