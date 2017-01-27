New Orleans Pelicans Preview: Hosting the San Antonio Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-28) stay home to face a team against which they’ve found success in recent seasons, the San Antonio Spurs (36-9).

The New Orleans Pelicans aren’t equipped well to face this version of the San Antonio Spurs. When news of Pau Gasol’s injury broke from the Spurs, it was reasonable to be worried about how it might affect the rest of the team’s season. Gasol is an All-Star, starting for the team and holding down the middle. However, his absence means more minutes for players who fit the “modern NBA” mold considerably better than Gasol.

With the veteran Spaniard out, coach Gregg Popovich has turned to other veterans like David Lee, as well as youngsters like Dewayne Dedmon and Davis Bertans. All of these players help the Spurs match up more equitably against smaller teams like the Pelicans. Dedmon is the epitome of a modern center; Bertans can stretch the floor and play a faster pace; Lee’s passing ability is matched by his flighty versatility.

So while the Pelicans have experienced decent success against this team in the past, beating them at home last season and keeping pace for the most part this year, perhaps that luck will run out tonight. While losing Gasol puts the Spurs at a disadvantage against several teams, stopping Anthony Davis and Co. isn’t an ideal position for a team centered around an aged postman like him. Their best chance to control this Pelicans team may be to embrace this version of themselves.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, have been gifted with a matchup against San Antonio in which they have the health advantage. Despite leaving Wednesday’s game early with a lingering right quad injury, he is expected to play tonight. Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, is not; the hand injury that kept him out of the Spurs’ last contest is expected to remove him from the lineup tonight as well.

Most nights, Davis being on the court and Leonard being on the bench would be in itself enough for a victory. However, the Spurs make bets like that look silly routinely. LaMarcus Aldridge torched the Pelicans the last time these teams met; he’s a star in his own right. It will take a good defensive showing and a great Davis performance to beat a team as deep and disciplined as the San Antonio Spurs.

Who, When, Where and How to Watch

When and Where: The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. CT in New Orleans.

How To Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans and NBA League Pass.

Injuries:

New Orleans: Anthony Davis (Quad) is probable. Quincy Pondexter (Knee) is out.

San Antonio: Kawhi Leonard (Hand) and Jonathon Simmons (Wrist) are questionable. Tony Parker (Ankle) is probable. Pau Gasol (Hand) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups:

New Orleans: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Buddy Hield, SF Solomon Hill, PF Dante Cunningham, C Anthony Davis

San Antonio: PG Tony Parker, SG Danny Green, SF Kyle Anderson, PF David Lee, C LaMarcus Aldridge

Other Players to Watch:

New Orleans: E’Twaun Moore, Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones, Donatas Motiejunas and Langston Galloway

San Antonio: Dewayne Dedmon, Patty Mills, Manu Ginobili, Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray

PD Prediction

If Popovich treats this as a throwaway game with so many players out, the Pelicans have a shot. If Parker and Simmons play, forcing the Spurs’ rookies to the bench, they will win. Even if they don’t they still might win. What I’m saying is there are more possible Spurs’ winning situations than Pelicans’ winning situations. Sorry.

What’s Next for the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans face the resurrected Washington Wizards on Sunday in New Orleans after a day off at home. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., as always.

This article originally appeared on