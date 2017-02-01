New Orleans Pelicans Preview: Another road game against the Detroit Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans (20-29) play the second game of a back-to-back in Detroit on Wednesday against the up-and-down Pistons (21-27).

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue along their strange schedule on Wednesday night, playing their first back-to-back in what feels like months against a Detroit Pistons team which has failed to live up to similar aspirations as the Pelicans this year. They are a team whose potential has plateaued following a playoff appearance last year, much as the Pelicans have struggled to coalesce after their own snag of the eighth seed two seasons ago.

Tonight’s matchup will also be interesting because of the styles the two teams play. Both leverage their talents at the point guard and center positions by heavily incorporating their pick-and-roll into their offenses. Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond have grown into their roles as offensive focal points, but are nowhere near the level of the Pelicans’ Holiday-Davis duo, which has come alive recently. Instead, the Pistons have filled out their roster nicely with role players who complement that high-low game.

Tobias Harris has moved to the bench, but remains a solid, versatile scoring option on the wing. Marcus Morris is a slightly worse version of the same exact thing. Finally, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continues to progress as one of the premier 3-and-D shooting guards in the NBA.

Finally, tonight is also another anxiously-awaited revenge game for Ish Smith, who was traded from the Pelicans to the 76ers last season. He signed with the Pistons this summer to back Reggie Jackson up, and has performed well as a starter and reserve throughout the year. It would be a very sorry thing if his performance actually impacted this game, but the Pelicans are a very sorry thing, sometimes.

The Pistons are a beatable team; the Pelicans are a team that has trouble beating beatable teams. They also spent the night traveling, and will play the second time in 24 hours this evening.

Who, When and How to Watch

When and Where: The game will be played at 6:30 PM CT in Detroit, Michigan.

How To Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans and NBA League Pass.

Injuries:

New Orleans: Quincy Pondexter (Left Knee) is out. Dante Cunningham (Wrist) is questionable. Tyreke Evans (Rest) is probable.

Detroit: Jon Leuer (Head) is probable. Michael Gbinije (Arm) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups:

New Orleans: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Buddy Hield, SF Solomon Hill, PF Dante Cunningham, C Anthony Davis

Pistons: PG Reggie Jackson, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Marcus Morris, PF Jon Leuer, C Andre Drummond

Other Players to Watch:

New Orleans: E’Twaun Moore, Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones, Donatas Motiejunas and Langston Galloway

Detroit: Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris and Ish Smith

What’s Next for the Pelicans?

The Pelicans have two days off before playing in Washington on Saturday. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.

In a pick-and-roll battle, wings will determine outcome

The NBA’s efficiency leaderboards for pick-and-roll ball-handlers is dotted with Pistons players; of guys with 50 or more such possessions, bench wing Tobias Harris ranks fourth in the league in points per possession. His effective field goal percentage in such situations is an astounding 61 percent.

Reggie Jackson, on the other hand, isn’t quite as high in terms of efficiency, ranking in the 70th percentile for points per possession. However, he attempts a remarkable 8.5 shots per game out of the pick-and-roll. His ability to make plays in these situations is the key to the Pistons’ success on offense– and a big reason why they’ve failed to be successful at times this year.

Unfortunately, another reason is the failure to develop of the forward pairing that the Pistons invested quite a bit to acquire. Morris and Harris look the part of valuable pieces, shooters capable of doing a lot on offense and defense against a variety of opponents. Their inability to develop the loose ends of their game has contributed to the Pistons’ lack of development overall, and it’s a weakness that opponents can attack.

The Pelicans, as you know if you’re here, start Dante Cunningham (when he’s healthy) and Solomon Hill at the forward spots. Those two are great foils for the Pistons’ duo; they can attack the slower Pistons off the bounce and contain them on defense. The other point about these Pistons is that they play a great many minutes; when the Pelicans go to the bench, their smaller options, including Tyreke Evans and E’Twaun Moore, can take advantage of the bigger Morris and Harris.

That’s not even to mention that even among those two and Jon Leuer (starting power forward), no one appears capable of defending Anthony Davis. This all spells a recipe in which the Pelicans lean harder into the Holiday-Davis plays that power them and rely on the rotation guys to make the plays that will eventually win them the game.

