New Orleans Pelicans: Player Grades and Awards for loss to Washington Wizards
The New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Washington Wizards tonight in a matinee showing on NBATV, and lost 104-97.
The best teams beat you in simple ways: During the first quarter of tonight’s game, one of David Wesley‘s Keys to the Game on the Fox Sports New Orleans Broadcast was “contain Wall and Beal”. When a team’s success is so closely related to the successes of two gifted players like those in Washington’s starting backcourt, you step onto the court with a built-in advantage. The New Orleans Pelicans were blown away by that advantage in the first half.
The two combined for 24 points, Wall dished 9 assists, and Beal was a +24 in the first half alone. The Wizards’ role players fit nicely, at least in the starting lineup, and they showed up as well: 11 points and 7 rebounds for Marcin Gortat, 4-11 on 3-pointers for the rest of the rotation. More than anything, though, the Wizards’ success came in the Pelicans’ failures.
The Pels turned the ball over eight time in the first half and made only 40.5% of their shots. The starting lineup made 2-9 threes, and the offense turned stale when coach Alvin Gentry turned to the bench to bridge between the first and second quarters.
And then the third quarter happened. The starters (with Moore in Hield’s place) pushed a 17-point halftime deficit to a tie, led by Anthony Davis’s 16 points and more great play (especially as a shooter) by Jrue Holiday. The Washington offense occasionally devolved into streaks of John Wall isolations, and the Pelicans took advantage.
That Holiday-Moore-Hill-Davis-Motiejunas lineup was the best one by far for the Pelicans tonight, and Gentry rode it all game long. In the end, that group did not do enough to finish the game.
Turnovers bookended the game for the Pelicans, and Washington used easy buckets to build the lead late and finish off the victory.
The stars continue to shine for the Pelicans
97
104
Jrue Holiday
PG, New Orleans Pelicans
B+
Buddy Hield
SG, New Orleans Pelicans
F
Solomon Hill
F, New Orleans Pelicans
C-
Dante Cunningham
F, New Orleans Pelicans
C
Anthony Davis
PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
Tyreke Evans
G, New Orleans Pelicans
D
E’Twaun Moore
SG, New Orleans Pelicans
C
Terrence Jones
PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans
D
Langston Galloway
PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans
C-
Donatas Motiejunas
PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans
B-
Who provided the most value for their team in tonight’s game?
MVP: Though the Pelicans may not have even been in this game without the play of Jrue Holiday throughout the first half, it was Anthony Davis who truly turned the tide in the second half, and put the game within reach. Holiday’s effort resulted in a 17-point halftime deficit; Davis gave the Pelicans a chance in the fourth quarter.
Simply put, Marcin Gortat was no match for Davis. He gave him too much room on midrange jump shots, and lost the rebounding battle. Davis, on the other hand, put pressure on Gortat in the post and forced several turnovers. No one has as much impact on the Pelicans’ success as Davis, and that was clear tonight.
LVP: Buddy Hield. When the Pelicans struggle to shoot and find offense, a lot of that blame has to fall on Hield, one of the only players on the team capable of creating for himself and consistently making open shots. Tonight, he was 0-5 and only earned 16 minutes. Across from Washington’s starting guards, Hield’s night looks abysmal.
X-Factor: These awards aren’t reserved for Pelicans; this one has to go to Bradley Beal. The lightning bug made 11 of 16 shots for 27 points, bringing the Wizards back from the brink in the third quarter and icing this victory. When he’s making difficult shots from midrange and parleying those makes into open space behind the arc, he’s unstoppable.
Turning Point: The middle of the fourth quarter. Anthony Davis can only do so much, and when he and other Pelicans are turning the ball over so often (14 total tonight), it’s going to end badly. Washington won the fourth quarter by 12 points, which ended up being almost exactly the margin of victory for their team.
