New Orleans Pelicans’ Next Upcoming Road Stretch Could Decide Season

The New Orleans Pelicans upcoming stretch of road games, which makes up nine of their next 12 contests, could very well decide the season going forward.

After six straight battles on home turf, the New Orleans Pelicans set out for a daunting stretch of games on the road.

The Pelicans’ matchup in Toronto starts a run of 12 games, including nine away contests. That includes road games against three dangerous Eastern Conference foes.

After tonight’s game against the Raptors, New Orleans plays the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, to close out the week. They get a nice return home to play the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

After those two quick home games, the Pelicans head back on the road. They play the Kings, T-Wolves, Grizzlies and Suns in a matter of six days away from the Smoothie King Center.

The month of February ends with a home game against the Houston Rockets, then back on the road to play the Mavs and Thunder.

To say the least, that is a very difficult stretch of basketball. New Orleans will need something during this stretch they have lacked all season…

Consistency.

The Pelicans find themselves three games behind the Denver Nuggets, who look strong of late. With the season hitting its peak, the Pels’ opponents for the eighth seed are finding their groove.

New Orleans has found huge wins this year against very tough opposition in the Cavs, Spurs and Clippers. However, they have also blown games they could have won, with losses to the Nets, Pacers and Bulls. They may not have been the better team, but they had a good chance at picking up those needed wins.

The bigger problem is the intensity and execution of their game, night in and night out. The Pelicans are capable of working together on all cylinders and beating the best of the league. However, the Pels have also shown unorganized, sloppy play for entire games. That has to shore up, for them to make the leap towards the top eight in the West.

For them to make the best of this season, they need to play respectable in this stretch.

New Orleans have an ugly 6-15 record on the road, winning less than 30% of their games away from home. If they only win three of their nine road games, it will likely not be enough to keep up with the eighth seed race. This needs to be the run they improve, play as a team and reach their true potential.

This is a season-deciding stretch for the New Orleans Pelicans. If they are able to go .500 for February or even better, they will show the NBA they are ready to surge into the final months full force. However if they do not, their hopes of a miracle playoff run will likely be on the back burner. When it comes down to a run of basketball that will define the season, it does not get more important than a lengthy road stretch. This is the month of basketball that marks the morale of the remaining campaign.

