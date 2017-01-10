New Orleans Pelicans: Has the team been cursed?

Both of the NBA’s biggest news stories this week have happened during games in which the New Orleans Pelicans played. Coincidence, or curse?

Last night was a rough one in Manhattan; the New York Knicks were thrashed by the New Orleans Pelicans, 110-96, but even that doesn’t really get at the crux of what was so crushing about the evening from the Knicks’ perspective.

The Derrick Rose saga, which began with a surprising trade last summer and continued through public decrees of super team-ism, has now come to a head with a confounding sexual assault trial and finally, last night’s debacle:

Sources: At tip-off, Knicks still hadn't been in contact with Derrick Rose. Unclear if they've reached him — or kept trying — during game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

Re Derrick Rose: Sources tell ESPN he left w/out permission but has subsequently been in touch with team officials. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 10, 2017

Fortunately, as the night folded, reporters were starting to piece together a more clear story. Rose has been in communication with team members, from center Joakim Noah to higher-ups in the Knicks’ front office. The operating story at this point is that Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago after participating in shootaround with the Knicks. Stay tuned.

While this story is puzzling in various ways and quite different than the other that followed the Pelicans this week, the Hawks leaking rumors of a firesale during their game in New Orleans last week was nearly as bizarre.

Starting in about 2008 the Cavs started trying to get both Channing Frye and Kyle Korver to play with LeBron. Better late than never I guess — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 6, 2017

Kyle Korver warming up with the Hawks right now….. is someone going to tell him? pic.twitter.com/1rIpuoGQzN — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 6, 2017

Now, with the internet-induced weirdness the Pelicans have had to wade through in now two games, it begs asking: Are the New Orleans Pelicans cursed?

The reasons why they could be cursed

All of this stuff was happening during shootaround, meaning the Pelicans were on the court with the opposing team during the events in question. Despite all of the distractions and hullabaloo trying to get in the way of the basketball game to be played, the Pelicans weren’t even able to capitalize on the messes and win both games. They are now 1-2 in their past three. Anthony Davis was injured in the third quarter of Monday’s game, one in which he had 40 points in his 29 minutes. So whatever evil spirit was lurking and possibly controlling Derrick Rose’s mind called up his buddy, the Injury God, and smited AD. Whatever’s going on with Buddy Hield right now is definitely curse-induced.

The reasons why they are probably not cursed

I think such things as spirits and demons have more important things to curse than basketball games. The Pelicans beat the Knicks comfortably, and made 12 threes in the game; if that’s a curse, maybe the Pelicans need more of them! Korver is now at home in Cleveland, Mike Dunleavy has reported to the Hawks on the other side of that deal, and Derrick Rose will likely be found and questioned today.

Kidding– they are for sure cursed

The New Orleans Pelicans have averaged 10.0 losses to start the season over the last two years. See: Pelicans injury reports, 2012-2016.

As for what could happen Thursday night in Brooklyn, your guess is as good as mine. Jeremy Lin is already injured, and the Nets’ draft pick situation is as much of a curse as anything the NBA’s seen over the past several years. The best bet is to assume Brook Lopez will get in a fight about comic books with some glasses-wearing fan in the stands.

