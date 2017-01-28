New Orleans Pelicans Grades: Pels Comeback to Beat San Antonio Spurs at Home
The New Orleans Pelicans went nuts in the second half, spurring a comeback performance for the ages to beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-103.
What a win tonight by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Many have called this team a “Jekyll and Hyde” squad, that shows up one game out of sorts and then the next blazing. Well, it can be called building camaraderie and still learning the system. Tonight the Pelicans came ready and fought back down from a nine-point deficit at halftime to win.
The star player of the night was Jrue Holiday. Holiday had an amazing performance in playing sound basketball. He got his teammates open for easy shots and played his defender well.
While Anthony Davis didn’t have big night offensively, he made up for it by grabbing 22 rebounds.
The ball was moving tonight from side-to-side for the best shot. Great game by the Pels.
119
103
Jrue Holiday
PG,
A+
Buddy Hield
SG,
C-
Solomon Hill
SF/PF,
A
Dante Cunningham
PF/SF,
B
Anthony Davis
C/PF,
A
Donatas Motiejunas
C/PF,
A+
Terrence Jones
PF,
A+
E’Twaun Moore
SF/SG,
A
Tyreke Evans
PG/SG/SF,
A
Langston Galloway
SG,
D
Final Observations
- The Pelicans showed tonight that they can compete with one of the best teams in the Western Conference. This was a strong performance in all.
- The Pelicans need to work on fast breaks. They missed too many opportunities in this area.
- The Pelicans need to play like this on a nightly basis.
The New Orleans Pelicans will look for another monster win versus a streaking team Sunday afternoon. They will stay home to host the Washington Wizards. Tip is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CST.
