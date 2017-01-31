New Orleans Pelicans Grades: Pelicans Fall Painfully Short in OT
The New Orleans Pelicans fell painfully short of victory in Toronto, losing in overtime by two to the Raptors.
After holding a 60-46 halftime lead, the New Orleans Pelicans failed to close out their great lead.
While they were able to bring the game into overtime, they fell short after Kyle Lowry drained a ridiculous mid-range jumper with four seconds left.
The Pelicans’ late game execution fell flat and with plenty of chances to win, they could not finish the job.
Jrue Holiday led the charge for New Orleans, with 30 points, two blocks and two steals. Anthony Davis had a painful game all around, with 18 points on 4-18 shooting, to go with 17 rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Lowry led the scoring for Toronto, who was missing shooting guard DeMar DeRozan for the game, with 33 points.
106
108
Jrue Holiday
PG, New Orleans Pelicans
A+
Buddy Hield
SG, New Orleans Pelicans
B+
Solomon Hill
SF, New Orleans Pelicans
C+
Dante Cunningham
F, New Orleans Pelicans
N/A
Anthony Davis
C, New Orleans Pelicans
D
NORMAN WC POWELL Lord Almighty! On Anthony Davis too pic.twitter.com/D1rP1KP5Qg
— BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) February 1, 2017
DON'T JUMP ANTHONY DAVIS pic.twitter.com/yIktR7Lmw2
— BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) February 1, 2017
Two clips that perfectly summarize the type of night it was for AD. He just did not have the explosiveness or energy we have been accustomed to seeing.
Side note: I think this is the first time Anthony Davis has been legit dunked on.
Dontas Montiejunas
F/C, New Orleans Pelicans
D-
E’Twaun Moore
G/F, New Orleans Pelicans
A
Terrence Jones
F/C, New Orleans Pelicans
C
Tim Frazier
G, New Orleans Pelicans
D
Langston Galloway
G, New Orleans Pelicans
F
The New Orleans Pelicans will look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat tomorrow when they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.
