New Orleans Pelicans Grades: Pelicans Blow Past Orlando Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans found their offensive rhythm in the transition game and blew past the Orlando Magic for a big home win.
The New Orleans Pelicans returned home from their road trip facing a bit of uncertainty.
Anthony Davis‘ health had been in question, after he was forced to leave the game against Indiana early. Fortunately, Davis would be healthy enough to play and he spearheaded the Pelicans to an easy victory over the Orlando Magic.
Fans faced another brief Anthony Davis scare, when he returned to the locker room with a hand injury in the first half. Thankfully, Davis’ X-Rays were negative and he made his way to the team bench mid-way through the quarter.
He finished the game with 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead his team. Six different Pelicans finished the game in double-digit points. New Orleans set a season high in fast break points for a game this season, with 38 in the contest.
It is a big win for the Pelicans, as this game began a six-game homestand.
118
98
Jrue Holiday
PG, New Orleans
B
Buddy Hield
SG, New Orleans Pelicans
C+
Solomon Hill
SF, New Orleans Pelicans
C+
Dante Cunningham
F, New Orleans Pelicans
A
Anthony Davis
C, New Orleans Pelicans
A
Tyreke Evans
G/F, New Orleans Pelicans
A+
E’Twaun Moore
G, New Orleans Pelicans
B-
Langston Galloway
G, New Orleans Pelicans
B
Terrence Jones
F/C, New Orleans Pelicans
C
Tim Frazier
PG, New Orleans Pelicans
N/A
Donatas Montiejunas
PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans
N/A
The New Orleans Pelicans will look to continue the home court winning fever, as they play Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
More from Pelican Debrief
- New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Pels Back at Home Versus Orlando Magic18h ago
- New Orleans Pelicans’ Donatas Motiejunas speaks with Basketball Insiders1 d ago
- New Orleans Pelicans lose to Indiana Pacers on MLK Day: Four Takeaways2d ago
- New Orleans Pelicans Grades: Pels Lose Painfully Close Battle to Indiana Pacers2d ago
- New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Road trip finale versus Indiana Pacers2d ago