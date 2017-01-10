New Orleans Pelicans Grades After a Beatdown on the New York Knickerbockers

The New Orleans Pelicans put a smackdown on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden behind a big Anthony Davis performance and a barrage of threes.

Things could not have gone better for the New Orleans Pelicans in Madison Square Garden.

Behind 12 made three-pointers, the Pelicans put a smackdown on the New York Knicks 110-96. Anthony Davis was stellar once again, with 40 points and 18 rebounds in 29 minutes.

Other than AD’s stellar performance, the rest of the team picked up their play from the Boston debacle, with stifling defense and turning turnovers into points. Solomon Hill and Dante Cunningham did a great job in getting into Carmelo Anthony‘s body the entire game. Melo finished with just 18 points on 15 shots, after a hot start to the game.

Motiejunas and T. Jones brought energy off the bench, keeping the intensity of the team’s play going for the entire game. This includes the ever-steady E’Twaun Moore. New Orleans finished the game with 11 steals, putting the pressure on the Knicks all game. It’s a big win for the Pels, who snap a three-game losing streak coming into the contest.

New Orleans Pelicans 110 New York Knicks 96

Jrue Holiday PG, B Holiday played a much better game last night, than the one in Boston. He was more aggressive getting into the paint, rather than settling for long fadeaway jumpers. He finished the game with nine points, seven assists and just two turnovers.

Buddy Hield SG, B Buddy is coming into his own very smoothly. When he comes off curls, fans automatically know its going up. He leads the league in three-point percentage (50%), ahead of the likes of sharpshooters Kyle Lowry and Danny Green. Great job from the rook!

Solomon Hill SF/PF, B- Solo brought it tonight on defense, being pesky on Carmelo Anthony and jumping passing lanes. There still needs to be more from him on offense. It’s fine being a capable three-and-D player, but it would be nice to see him take shots from mid-range and drives to the basket with more authority.

Dante Cunningham PF/SF, B Dante is one of most consistent players on this New Orleans Pelicans team. He brings energy and effort every single play. His numbers may not stand out on the stat sheet, but his intangibles and activity on the floor makes up for it. Improvement in his jump shot over the years in New Orleans is also a huge plus.

Anthony Davis C/PF, A+ Anthony Davis should be this year’s Most Valuable Player. Hands down! The guy does everything on the basketball court (score, rebound, block shots, steals). He does it all. What a performance tonight from the Pels’ franchise player! AD is the first player since 1983 to have 40 points and 18 rebounds in 29 minutes.

Terrence Jones PF, B Terrence Jones is much more efficient when he catches the ball in the paint. Glad to see him get some touches near the basket, instead of way out at the three-point line. He finished the game with 11 points and three rebounds.

Donatas Motiejunas C/PF, B D-Mo is such a great addition to the Pels, just from a basketball IQ perspective. He is communicating loudly with teammates and moving with/without the ball to get his teammates open at all times. The big man knows his game.

Langston Galloway SG, B Greenlight Gallo made a couple open shots, yet never found any true rhythm tonight. Luckily, the Pelicans did not need his three-point shooting as much tonight as other games. Just love his release.

E’Twaun Moore SF/SG, B Moore has the best the most underrated player on the Pelicans this year. He locks up players and shoots with efficiency. It’s a huge skill to have and one that has gone unrecognized for most of the season.

Tyreke Evans PG/SG/SF, B It’s nice to see Reke back in action, however he needs to move the ball earlier in the shot clock. He finished the contest with 12 points and four assists, but there was a lot to be desired. He’s a fantastic player and needs to get back to 100% to show what he can really do.

Cheick Diallo PF, C The rookie got into the game for the first time in a while. However, Diallo did not get going in garbage time, missing four shots and committing two fouls in five minutes. Growing pains…

Tim Frazier PG, C It’s been a while since fans have seen Tim Frazier in a Pelicans’ game. Frazier has to knock off the rust a bit and struggled to get anything in his five minutes on the floor.

Final Observation:

Overall, it’s easy to like how the New Orleans Pelcians played tonight. Hopefully, Anthony Davis’ hip and knee are okay, after a tough foul from Kyle O’Quinn in the third quarter led to him leaving the game. The next game is a sneaky one, yet the Pels should be favored.

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue their five-game road trip Thursday night in Brooklyn, against the feisty Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM CST.

This article originally appeared on