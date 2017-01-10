New Orleans Pelicans Grades After a Beatdown on the New York Knickerbockers
The New Orleans Pelicans put a smackdown on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden behind a big Anthony Davis performance and a barrage of threes.
Things could not have gone better for the New Orleans Pelicans in Madison Square Garden.
Behind 12 made three-pointers, the Pelicans put a smackdown on the New York Knicks 110-96. Anthony Davis was stellar once again, with 40 points and 18 rebounds in 29 minutes.
Other than AD’s stellar performance, the rest of the team picked up their play from the Boston debacle, with stifling defense and turning turnovers into points. Solomon Hill and Dante Cunningham did a great job in getting into Carmelo Anthony‘s body the entire game. Melo finished with just 18 points on 15 shots, after a hot start to the game.
Motiejunas and T. Jones brought energy off the bench, keeping the intensity of the team’s play going for the entire game. This includes the ever-steady E’Twaun Moore. New Orleans finished the game with 11 steals, putting the pressure on the Knicks all game. It’s a big win for the Pels, who snap a three-game losing streak coming into the contest.
110
96
Jrue Holiday
PG,
B
Buddy Hield
SG,
B
Solomon Hill
SF/PF,
B-
Dante Cunningham
PF/SF,
B
Anthony Davis
C/PF,
A+
Terrence Jones
PF,
B
Donatas Motiejunas
C/PF,
B
Langston Galloway
SG,
B
E’Twaun Moore
SF/SG,
B
Tyreke Evans
PG/SG/SF,
B
Cheick Diallo
PF,
C
Tim Frazier
PG,
C
Final Observation:
- Overall, it’s easy to like how the New Orleans Pelcians played tonight. Hopefully, Anthony Davis’ hip and knee are okay, after a tough foul from Kyle O’Quinn in the third quarter led to him leaving the game. The next game is a sneaky one, yet the Pels should be favored.
The New Orleans Pelicans will continue their five-game road trip Thursday night in Brooklyn, against the feisty Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM CST.
