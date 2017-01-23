New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Taking on the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-27) face perhaps their last meaningful stretch of the season, beginning tonight with a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-12).

There couldn’t be a worse time for the New Orleans Pelicans to be taking on this murder’s row of opponents at home. While we always knew January would be the defining point of the season (if the games still mattered by then), it would have been impossible to know the path they would take to get here.

After winning only two of five games on their Eastern Conference road trip, the Pelicans now face a homestand against some of the best teams in the league: Cleveland tonight, then Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Washington. Finally, back on the road to face several of those teams a second time as February arrives.

In other words, it would be great to nab a win from a Cavaliers team that has looked human over the past month. Without J.R. Smith, their weak depth has been pronounced, and fitting new acquisition Kyle Korver in has been a battle of balance. They have lost four of six, including a monstrous blowout by the Warriors.

This version of the Cavaliers is susceptible to defensive miscues and tired stretches, something on which the Pelicans have the ability to capitalize. Attack any of the veteran role players on defense, and they’re likely to crack. Push the pace all game and make your threes, and you’ll stay on target for victory.

But the real place the Pelicans ought to find an advantage is defense; even after the debacle on Friday against Brooklyn, the Pelicans have the eighth best defense in the league by efficiency. They force teams into bad shots, capitalize on mistakes, and don’t foul. Discipline is key against a wizened team like the Cavaliers, and the Pelicans have it.

Don’t get it twisted, though. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a better basketball team than the New Orleans Pelicans. They have three of the league’s best twenty players, and will dominate any mistake you make defensively. Their individual defenders can swallow any given opposing playmaker. They just win games. Watch out.

Who, When, Where and How to Watch

When and Where: The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. CT in New Orleans.

How To Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans and NBA League Pass.

Injuries:

New Orleans: Anthony Davis (Quad) is probable. Quincy Pondexter (Knee) is out.

Cleveland: J.R. Smith (Thumb) and Chris Anderson (Knee) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups:

New Orleans: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Buddy Hield, SF Solomon Hill, PF Dante Cunningham, C Anthony Davis

Cleveland: PG Kyrie Irving, SG Iman Shumpert, SF LeBron James, PF Kevin Love, C Tristan Thompson

Other Players to Watch:

New Orleans: E’Twaun Moore, Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones, Donatas Motiejunas and Langston Galloway

Cleveland: Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, DeAndre Liggins and Kyle Korver

What’s Next for the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans face the problematic Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night after a day of rest at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, as always.

Can the Pelicans’ ability to switch beat the Cavaliers?

Few teams in the league can outscore the Cleveland Cavaliers. They rank fifth in the NBA in both points per game and offensive efficiency, and have three of the most absolutely gifted offensive players in the world in LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving. Those three guys are almost impossible to stop in one-on-one situations.

However, NBA teams rarely run isolation plays as the bulk of their offense over the course of an entire game. It tires players out and is generally inefficient. So when you involve the other two players who must be on the court with those dominant three, things get a little easier to deal with.

One of the primary ways the Cavaliers break defenses is down is by sucking them inward, outward, or both on a given play. LeBron James (and Kevin Love) is such a gifted passer that he can bend the generally accepted principles of NBA defense into uselessness. However, one of the concepts that has worked best to corral James-led defenses is heavy switching.

The Cavaliers start 6-9 Tristan Thompson at center next to the tall-but-not-long Kevin Love. James is 6-8, and both of the guards are small. Some of the Cavs’ best action comes when they force defenders to choose between these stars with a split second’s notice.

The Pelicans and their aggressive switching scheme represent a perfect foil for this type of offense: Jrue Holiday has shown himself capable and willing to bang with big men down low at the ends of possessions, and every other player on the court is generally long and athletic. These types of defenders can suffocate pick-and-roll options and choke out turnovers.

It has worked so far, and the Pelicans might be catching the Cavaliers at a time ripe for the possibility that it could happen again.

This article originally appeared on