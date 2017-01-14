New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Road trip winds down as Pels battle Chicago Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-24) play a matinee game against the Chicago Bulls (19-21) on Saturday night as their road trip winds down and they fight to stay in the playoff hunt.

The good thing about a road trip is that while the travel is exhausting, the schedule isn’t too bad. For the New Orleans Pelicans, days of rest have been frequent and needed. Tonight, after merely traveling from New York to Chicago, they are rested heading into their matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

The team has quietly won nine of their last thirteen games, and is beginning to establish an identity that eluded them during a wretched start. They are up to seventh in points allowed per 100 possessions, putting their defensive efficiency in line with renowned juggernauts like the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets. Behind a small ball overhaul, Alvin Gentry has brought this team back from the dead. And everyone is healthy.

Most remarkable, probably, is that health. Quincy Pondexter remains the only injured Pelican, and their good fortune is enough to make a team flu like the Bulls’ look like a lottery ticket where the ink has bled. Who would have thought it after the last two years?

On Thursday in Brooklyn, identity and injury luck met in the middle of the court to bless the Pelicans with a needed win minus their superstar, Anthony Davis. Terrence Jones and Tyreke Evans led an up-tempo Pelicans attack to victory in a stellar second half. Everyone is feeling great.

The Pelicans will have the opportunity to continue that momentum against an injured Bulls team looking for its own momentum and continuity. The backcourt has been an uncomfortable casserole of mismatched players and styles constantly stirred by Rajon Rondo and coach Fred Hoiberg; the frontcourt doesn’t quite fit the image of this team.

Having a dominant scorer like Jimmy Butler (25.0 points per game on a .485 eFG%) that can make the most of a cluttered court doesn’t mean he should always have to do so. While Robin Lopez and Taj Gibson have provided value for Butler and the rest of the Bulls all year, their fit is questionable compared to the likes of Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott, two flawed but modern backups. Hoiberg has had to mix and match far too often, and a middling record is all the Bulls have to show for a surprising season.

The Pelicans don’t need to worry about any of this; in fact, all they have to do is score more points than the Bulls over forty eight minutes tonight. They have the goods to make that happen.

Who, When, Where and How to Watch

When and Where: The game will be played at 4:00 p.m. CT in Chicago.

How To Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans and NBA League Pass.

Injuries:

New Orleans: Quincy Pondexter (Left Knee) is out. Anthony Davis (Left Hip) is questionable.

Chicago: Denzel Valentine, Jimmy Butler, and Nikola Mirotic (all Illness) are questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups:

New Orleans: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Buddy Hield, SF Solomon Hill, PF Dante Cunningham, C Anthony Davis

Chicago: PG Michael Carter-Williams, SG Dwyane Wade, SF Jimmy Butler, PF Taj Gibson, C Robin Lopez

Other Players to Watch:

New Orleans: E’Twaun Moore, Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones, Langston Galloway, and Donatas Motiejunas

Chicago: Jerian Grant, Doug McDermott, Nikola Mirotic, Cristiano Felicio, Bobby Portis, Rajon Rondo, Paul Zipser

What’s Next for the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Indiana for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown with the Pacers to complete their Eastern road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT.

How do the Pelicans stop the Bulls’ wing duo?

If it sounds strange to call a team featuring Dwyane Wade as its top scorer “disadvantaged”, that’s because it is indeed incredibly strange. Over the course of his career, Wade has been as sure a 20 points as there is. Over the last couple seasons, however, Wade has been most effective next to partners like Chris Bosh, Joe Johnson, Goran Dragic, and now Jimmy Butler. Tonight, he may be without his Best Bull.

However, while Wade’s numbers are paltry compared to Butler’s all-world romp this season, his 18-4-4 average on a .459 eFG% is great as a sidekick. Unfortunately, the Bulls are almost ten points better when Butler is on the court without Wade than when that do-si-do is switched, per nbawowy. Those Wade-but-not-Butler minutes feature an offense eight points worse per 100 possessions than Chicago’s season average.

In short, the Pelicans best hope is that Butler simply doesn’t play. Regardless, this type of challenge, no matter its exact makeup, is a new one for the Pelicans. They haven’t faced a duo of wing scorers as dominant or versatile as Chicago’s all year. Defenders E’Twaun Moore, Solomon Hill, and Jrue Holiday must be dialed in and practicing their best switching habits, if they hope to win the battle.

Remarkably though, since the Pelicans’ switch to a full small ball style on December 26th against the Dallas Mavericks (starting Davis, Hill, and Cunningham), they have allowed a mere 98.9 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. That number would blow the league’s top defenses out of the water completely over the life of a season. At this point, the Pelicans’ defense has earned the benefit of the doubt.

The lineup change is working wonders for this unit, coaxing communication and focus out of a group that lacked it over the first two months. The new style maximizes Davis’s value as a rim protector, and ignites the transition game. It will give Butler and Wade a wide variety of looks throughout tonight’s game.

From Cunningham to Hill to Moore to Holiday, four above-average defenders will have a crack at Chicago’s dominant scoring duo over the course of the night, and their ability to maintain control of the scoreboard will be the deciding factor in the game.

