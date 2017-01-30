New Orleans Pelicans’ Chieck Diallo Reassign to NBA D-League

New Orleans Pelicans’ Rookie Big Cheick Diallo has been reassigned to the NBA D-League, this time to Charlotte’s affiliate the “Greensboro Swarm”.

For the fourth time this season, New Orleans Pelicans’ Rookie Cheick Diallo will head back down to the NBA D-League.

The Pelicans made the decision to send the youngster to the Charlotte Hornets’ affiliate, as their front court situation has improved.

Pelicans assign Cheick Diallo to the Greensboro Swarm, the D-League affiliate of the Hornets. — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) January 30, 2017

This will be Cheick’s fourth different stint in the NBA D-League. His previous Developmental League trips involve stints with the Long Island Nets and Austin Spurs. In 11 games in the D-League, Diallo is averaging 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest.

Diallo has been stuck on the bench for the Pelicans, since his return to the NBA 18 days ago. Cheick’s been a healthy scratch in all but one game since January 12th, that being against the Brooklyn Nets. Diallo put up two points, six rebounds, a block and a steal in 10 minutes of play.

Diallo has played in a total of eight games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. His best performances were in Mid-December. Cheick put up 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Clippers and 10 points and seven boards versus the Rockets.

After original problems finding answers at the backup forward position, New Orleans seems to have the depth problem in good hands. With Terrence Jones strong play off the bench and the new signing of Donatas Motiejunas, the Pels have shored up their original worries.

Diallo is not necessarily a need on this current Pelicans roster. He’s a rookie. He needs experience on the floor, playing against other NBA caliber talents. This stint will give him a chance to develop his offensive game and have the time on the court to further his game.

Pelicans fans will have to wait to see Diallo in a New Orleans uni. Still, this move will be for the best. Diallos is not yet at the point to make contributions at the level Jones and Motiejunas are currently making. This next stint in the NBA Developmental League will help Cheick go from a nice, fun deep bench piece into a player ready to make a real contribution on this Pelicans roster down the road.

