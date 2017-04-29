New Orleans Pelicans: Can Cheick Diallo Shift From Developmental To Rotation Player?

Cheick Diallo has taken advantage of every opportunity given this season. But has he done enough to earn a spot in next year’s rotation?

Expectations for the New Orleans Pelicans will be on the rise next season. The Pelicans now boast two definitive building blocks in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, with possibly a third in pending free agent Jrue Holiday — if he indeed remains.

Regardless of how the offseason plays out, the team is going to be expected to make the playoffs and put themselves in position to realistically have a shot at making the Western Conference Finals. So while the expectations for the team as a whole will rise, so will that of the players currently occupying the roster.

One of those players will be 19-year-old rookie, Cheick Diallo.

After spending much of his rookie season bouncing back-and-forth between the Pelicans bench and the D-League, the next step for Diallo will be to turn the corner from developmental year to becoming a part of the Pelicans’ rotation next season.

Diallo only appeared in 17 games and played a total of 199 minutes during his rookie season for the Pelicans. He was used sparingly at best. However, when he was given a chance to contribute, he showcased the talent and potential that scouts have seen since his early days of winning MVP honors in the McDonalds All-American game and Jordan Classic before heading to Kansas.

For instance, in only his second ever game in the NBA and his first seeing extensive meaningful action, Diallo was the lone bright spot in the Pelicans’ loss to the Clippers on Dec. 10. Diallo’s usual energy and activity around the basket on both ends of the court was on full display in his 31 minutes of play. Aside from attacking the glass, he showcased a nice touch around the rim and looked smooth on his midrange jumpers as he scored 19 points (8-of-15 from the field) while pulling down 10 rebounds.

Diallo’s athleticism and long wingspan clearly presented problems down low for the Clippers in that game and have since caused problems for opponents in the D-League, where Diallo averaged 15 points and 8.5 rebounds in the 26 appearances he made on the multiple occasions he was sent down.

When the Pelicans were officially eliminated from playoff contention and decided to shut down some of their veterans who had been dealing with nagging injuries, another opportunity was presented and again, all Diallo did was shine.

In the final two games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, Diallo posted back-to-back double-doubles and became the second player in franchise history (other than Anthony Davis of course) to grab 15+ rebounds.

Diallo is no doubt hoping that these small sample sizes of production turn into substantial playing time next season, but will have to put in the work during the offseason to crack what should be an improved rotation next season.

At 19 years old, Cheick will have to continue developing his basketball IQ and learning the nuances of the NBA game. He’ll need to learn how to adjust to defenses, increase his shooting range and consistency, and add strength in the offseason.

Diallo has taken advantage of each opportunity given while showing improvement throughout the season. If he can take another leap in development both physically and mentally during the offseason, then he has impressed enough to warrant serious consideration for a spot in next year’s rotation.

This article originally appeared on