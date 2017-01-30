New Orleans Pelicans assign Cheick Diallo to D-League’s Greensboro Swarm

In advance of their upcoming road swing out East, the New Orleans Pelicans have assigned forward Cheick Diallo the D-League’s Greensboro Swarm.

According to the New Orleans Pelicans official press release from earlier this afternoon, the team has decided to assign rookie forward Cheick Diallo to the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA Developmental League, as allowed by the flexible assignment system. Because New Orleans has no D-League team of its own, the Pelicans’ front office instead has opted all season long to put Diallo on the D-League team closest to where the Pelicans will be during road trips, and keeping him with the team during homestands.

The Pelicans play tomorrow night in Toronto, Wednesday night in Detroit, and Saturday night in Washington before returning home to play the Pelicans on Monday. The city of Greensboro is in North Carolina, so this is the Pelicans’ attempt to give Diallo a fresh set of coaches and an opportunity to play.

The Swarm play three games this week, all against the Long Island Nets, Diallo’s last assignment team. Considering that he’s been a healthy scratch in the Pelicans’ last several contests, this decision makes sense.

During his time with the Long Island Nets earlier this month, Diallo averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and one block in 17 minutes per game. Any time he can find on the floor is a benefit for such a young and raw player, so playing in three games this week makes much more sense than sitting on the bench in NBA arenas.

Starting on February 12th, the Pelicans hit the road again, playing four straight games away from home starting that night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The front office could opt to leave Diallo with the Swarm over that whole stretch, or move him again after the first part of the road-heavy schedule.

The Swarm play the Nets tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT, broadcast on Facebook Live.

This article originally appeared on