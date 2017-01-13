New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Still Fourth in Western Conference Frontcourt All-Star Voting

New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar Anthony Davis has stayed put in the Western Conference’s Frontcourt All-Star Voting in fourth position.

The second round of votes have been tallied by the NBA and Anthony Davis is still in fourth place of the West’s frontcourt players.

Anthony Davis is 4th in #AllStarVote for Western Conference frontcourt – retweet to vote! #Pelicans #PelicansAllstars pic.twitter.com/CTY68yv0yT — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 12, 2017

Anthony Davis still trails Golden State’s combo of Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia, along with San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard. The expectations were for Kawhi and Durant to get masses of votes, due to their strong performances. Zaza Pachulia’s is more a case of fan support, as the combination of Warriors fans and his home country of Georgia has helped immensely.

Davis continues to have another stat-stuffing season, averaging 29.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. His stats are not resulting in the Pelicans getting a ton of wins, but it does have him top six in the league in points, rebounds and blocks.

Anthony Davis is a near lock to make the All-Star Game. While fan votes might have him on the fringe, they do not count for 100% of the decision. Fan votes will count for 50 percent of the decision, while the votes from players and media personnel will each count for 25 percent.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ recent play is trying to help get Davis support, as the team has won their two-game New York trip. However, AD did not play Thursday night due to a hip injury. Since the voting is hitting the final stretch, Davis needs every bit of help he can. The voting officially ends January 16th, just a few days away.

For Anthony Davis to make the starting lineup, he’ll need every single vote to keep up the popularity of the Warrior’s bigs and the Spurs’ star. The game is in New Orleans, giving a lot more to the possibility of Davis getting the starting spot showcase. It is not just another All-Star Game. This is a chance at AD to be the shining star on his home turf.

The time is now for one final push to get Anthony Davis into the starting lineup.

This is an outrage!! Let’s do this, folks. Anthony Davis #NBAVote — Pelican Debrief (@PelicanDebrief) January 5, 2017

This article originally appeared on