New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Named All-Star Game Starter

Fans of New Orleans Pelicans’ Basketball will be glad to hear Anthony Davis will be starting in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

This is Davis’ fourth appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, tying him with Chris Paul for most appearances by a New Orleans’ player. Davis was also voted a starter in 2015, yet could not play due to an injury.

This is a big game for AD, as he’ll be playing in front of the New Orleans’ crowd. During an interview on the “NBA Tip-Off Show” on TNT, Davis mentions how important his representation of the city will be.

I’m going to be an ambassador for the city, two years ago I didn’t get to play. Hopefully, I can play and don’t get hurt before the All-Star Game. Go out there and play and represent the city of New Orleans.

Anthony Davis was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new voting rules. This year, fan vote only accounts for 50% of the vote. Media and Player voting each accounted for 25%.

Davis finished fourth in the Western Conference Fan Vote and third in both the Player and Media Rank. Those new rules helped him get past Zaza Pachulia, who finished second in fan votes. He will join Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and James Harden in the starting lineup.

Anthony has been fantastic all season, averaging 28.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He currently ranks third in points, seventh in rebounds for the entire league.

Davis could be an early favorite for All-Star Game MVP. The game is in New Orleans and the lack of defense will benefit AD. In last year’s All-Star Game, Davis scored 24 points on 12-13 shooting and six rebounds in just over 15 minutes.

Imagine what he can do with starter minutes…

The New Orleans Pelicans will get to see their superstar take center stage for the NBA All-Star Game. While his teammates for the game are stars in their own right, this is Davis’ city. He will shine the brightest among his own fans and in his home arena. With Davis in the spotlight and the fun of NBA All-Star Weekend set for the Bayou, it is set to be a unforgettable weekend for New Orleans’ fans and basketball fans alike.

