Nets sign Archie Goodwin to multiyear contract

NEW YORK (AP) The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Archie Goodwin to a multiyear contract.

Goodwin has played in seven games since signing the first of two 10-day contracts on March 25. He has averaged 6.6 points while shooting 57.1 percent (16 of 28) from the field.

Goodwin was a first-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Kentucky and has previously played for Phoenix and New Orleans. He has averaged 6.2 points in 160 games.

The Nets visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.