Nets’ Shocking Win Against Hornets Overshadowed By Jeremy Lin’s Injury

Last night, the Brooklyn Nets won in exciting fashion against the Charlotte Hornets. However, this came at the expense of losing their floor general, Jeremy Lin, once again, to a left hamstring injury.

It seems like it’s almost impossible for all of the Brooklyn Nets to stay healthy. And once again, last night, a Net went down. For the second time this season, it was Jeremy Lin, who missed half of the third quarter and all of the fourth last night after re-injuring his left hamstring.

On a drive to the basket with 10:50 remaining in the third quarter, Lin was fouled on a layup attempt and stepped awkwardly on Nic Batum‘s foot. He was seen grimacing immediately afterwards, but tried to fight it out.

Lin stayed in the game for another three minutes before calling a timeout to come off the floor. He finished the game with 17 points, 15 of them coming in the first half.

The Nets announced that Lin would not return and that the 28-year-old point guard suffered the same injury, a strained left hamstring, that forced him to miss action from November 2 to December 12.

Hamstring injuries are always tricky and considering the Nets’ performance without Lin, fans have every right to be concerned. Without their main floor general, the Nets went 4-13, and they only have double that amount of wins, eight, on the season. At one point, Brooklyn was 4-5, surprising many NBA analysts’ expectations of the team for the year, but have since remained steady at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Harvard grad played in just five games before suffering the first hamstring injury, and he only recently returned to the court on December 12. For the most part, he’s been restricted on minutes, but received 31 minutes of action in Brooklyn’s blowout loss to the Warriors on December 22. Since coming back, Lin is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 assists in 23.7 minutes per game.

So far, there has been no update on Lin’s status, and it remains to be seen how long Lin will be gone. However, the fact that it’s the same injury as last time, this is rather troubling.

