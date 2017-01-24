Nets say injured Jeremy Lin will miss another 3 to 5 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) Jeremy Lin has had another setback while rehabbing a hamstring injury, and this time the Brooklyn Nets won’t let him risk further injury trying to rush back.

The Nets said Monday that Lin will miss three to five weeks after aggravating his strained left hamstring, an injury that has sidelined him most of the season.

Lin was nearing a return when he was hurt again. With the Nets owning the worst record in the NBA and no urgency to get Lin back, general manager Sean Marks said the team will use a ”conservative, long-term approach.”

”There’s no need to rush him to back,” Marks said. ”He’s a part of this franchise for the future so let’s not do anything that’s detrimental to his healthy, first and foremost.”

Lin was first injured Nov. 2, just five games into the season, then strained the hamstring again on Dec. 26 against Charlotte. He has played in just 12 of Brooklyn’s 43 games.

”Occasionally, unfortunately this is what happens in the rehab process,” Marks said. ”Unfortunately it happened to him, unfortunately it happened this way, and yes, we’ll definitely be very cautious with him moving forward”