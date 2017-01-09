Nets release former first overall pick Anthony Bennett

The Brooklyn Nets waived former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett on Monday. The 23-year-old has now washed out of four teams in his career.

Anthony Bennett was a five star recruit who played only one season at UNLV. He played both forward positions for the Runnin’ Rebels, averaging 16.1 points along with 8.1 rebounds in his only collegiate season. He also shot an impressive 53.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three. NBA scouts were very intrigued by his versatility and potential.

The 2013 NBA Draft didn’t have a great pool of talent. There was no clear number one pick; eventual Rookie of the Year winner Michael Carter-Williams is on his third team himself. The class has been redeemed to some degree by the emergence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert, but the talent at the top of the draft has disappointed. It was amidst this questionable pool of talent that Bennett surprisingly found himself drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bennett came to the NBA overweight and not ready. He played in only 52 games for the 33-49 Cavaliers and averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. He was written off early as a bust as a result, and Cleveland parted ways with him after one season. Bennett was traded along with Andrew Wiggins and Thad Young as part of the trade that brought Kevin Love to Cleveland.

Apparently, he made few strides during his time with the Timberwolves. Bennett averaged only 5.2 points and 3.8 boards there and was released the following fall.

Another chance came from Bennett’s hometown Toronto Raptors. However, he became the first-overall pick to play in the D-league with them last year and wasn’t retained. The Nets signed Bennett before this season seeking a low-cost, high-ceiling player with limited draft picks coming. He has lasted half of the season, but no longer:

The Nets just released former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett and will sign Quincy Acy to a 10-day deal to replace him, ESPN sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 9, 2017

Quincy Acy is a quality big, but is a rotational player at best. It is unclear if Bennett’s NBA career is over at this point, but four teams have given up on him in four years and things are looking bleak.

