Nets Put Up Valiant Fight, But Fall Short Against Cavs

Brooklyn Nets 116 Cleveland Cavaliers 124

The Brooklyn Nets‘ playoff hopes are long gone, but their young players have been able to step up lately, including in this loss to a tough Cleveland Cavaliers squad. Their offense has continued to play strong, but their defensive struggles continue, giving up over 120 points yet again.

The Brooklyn Nets performed pretty impressively without Brook Lopez on the court with them, but could not get a win in Cleveland. The loss brings the Nets’ losing streak to four games, but ends the Cleveland Cavaliers’ three-game slide.

It is great that the Nets stayed in this game in the first half and made a comeback in the fourth quarter amidst the Cavs’ struggles lately.

A big issue with their team, according to LeBron James, is how top heavy they are on their roster, but it didn’t seem to phase them against Brooklyn. Their top three players: James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love, combined for a total of 72 points in the game and seemed unstoppable. Also, James, Love, and Tristan Thompson all ended up with double-doubles on the night.

Unfortunately, the Nets didn’t have any double-doubles on the night from anyone, but they still had fairly decent performances for themselves. Sean Kilpatrick and Bojan Bogdanovic led the way for the Nets, putting up 18 and 17 points respectively. Randy Foye and Isaiah Whitehead also had decent performances with 16 points each.

The Nets actually competed very well. They hit more free throws (14) to the Cavs (13), despite four less attempts, and they turned the ball over four less times, stealing the ball nine times to the Cavs’ four. Their biggest issues came from being out-rebounded by 10 rebounds and had a harder time with ball movement, falling three short of the Cavs’s 26 assists.

