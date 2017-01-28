Nets Overmatched By Timberwolves’ Young Talent, Drop Fifth Straight

Brooklyn Nets 109 Minnesota Timberwolves 129

The Brooklyn Nets trailed the Minnesota Timberwolves for the entire game. The young core of Minnesota dominated, as they defeated Brooklyn, 129-109.

Karl Anthony-Towns dominated at home tonight with a nice double-double, scoring 37 points with 13 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, and Zach Lavine also chipped in 20 points.

Brook Lopez led the Nets in scoring with 25 points. The Nets’ rookies showed promise despite not getting the start. Isaiah Whitehead scored 10 points and dished out eight assists, keeping the turnovers to a minimal with three. Caris LeVert scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had one assist.

The Nets were sloppy with the ball to start the game. Lopez scored the first 10 points for Brooklyn. At the end of the first, the Nets trailed the Timberwolves, 33-26. Lopez was the only starter to score in the quarter. Sean Kilpatrick, Whitehead, LeVert, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson provided the much-needed energy off the bench.

Whitehead had a strong first half, scoring eight points and dishing out five assists with only a single turnover. Towns and LaVine led Minnesota, both with 15 points. The Nets trailed the Timberwolves, 63-55, at halftime.

Brooklyn shot 50 percent from three, 46.5 percent from the field, and 90 percent from the charity stripe in the first half. Interestingly enough, the Nets had more fast break points than the Timberwolves through the first two quarters, 17 compared to Minnesota’s seven.

Hollis-Jefferson exited the game with soreness in his ankle. Minnesota made sure that Brooklyn’s third quarter woes continued. Though the Timberwolves only outscored the Nets 29-23 in the third, they outplayed the Nets to reach a 16-point lead, their largest lead of the night, at that time. The Nets trailed the T-Wolves, 92-78, at the end of three.

The fourth quarter was no different. Minnesota closed out the contest, stretching their lead to 22 points.

The Nets fall to 9-38 on the season as they drop their fifth straight game. The travel to Miami on Monday to play the Heat.

