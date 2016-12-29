Nets Lose to Bulls in Buzzer-Beating, Heartbreaking Fashion

Brooklyn Nets 99 Chicago Bulls 101

The Brooklyn Nets won via buzzer-beater Monday night against Charlotte. A Jimmy Butler buzzer-beater in their next game against the Chicago Bulls decided their outcome, a 101-99 loss.

The Brooklyn Nets were looking for back-to-back wins for the first time all season, but Jimmy Butler decided otherwise. Butler and the Chicago Bulls went on an 11-2 run in the final three minutes after Brooklyn was up 97-90. He was a force in those minutes scoring almost every basket, including the game winning buzzer-beater over Bojan Bogdanovic.

Butler led all scorers with 40 points on 14-of-29 shooting from the field, going11-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also added 11 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. The shooting guard was determined to win tonight, and because of him, the Bulls did win.

Brook Lopez was on fire yet again for Brooklyn, shooting 12-of-20 from the field and 5-of-6 from long range. He was constantly making shots from everywhere on the floor. Lopez even tied the game at 99 with a monstrous slam over his brother, Robin Lopez.

Brooklyn shot better than the Bulls did tonight, as the Nets shot 43 percent from the field, and Chicago was under 40 percent, at 39.8 percent on the night. Chicago only attempted 13 threes on the night, which is pretty low, especially in comparison to the Nets. The Nets shot 33 threes and made 13 of them.

The Bulls are now 2-0 against the Nets on the season. The previous win on Halloween was really ugly for Brooklyn. This time, the Nets were very competitive and even held the lead a lot in this game. Brooklyn simply could not close out this game in the final three minutes. There may be some questionable coaching and playing decisions during that time, but this is a young team with a rookie coach; there will be growing pains.

The Nets head to the nation’s capital to take on John Wall and the Washington Wizards Friday night and look to end 2016 on a good note. The Bulls will head up to Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers also on Friday night.

