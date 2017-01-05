Nets Defense Continues to Struggle

The Brooklyn Nets are having one of the worst defensive season’s in franchise history. Here’s an in-depth look at why they have struggled.

It was late in the fourth quarter at the Barclay’s Center, and the Brooklyn Nets were trailing by six to the Utah Jazz with 4:30 remaining in the game. Gordon Hayward took a pass from Rudy Gobert, who subsequently set a pick on Hayward’s defender, Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic wrestled over the screen at the top of the three point line, but Hayward took two dribbles and blew right past him for an easy layup to give the Jazz a commanding 91-83 lead.

It’s been a rebuilding season for the Nets, as they have experimented with many young players in different lineups. The defense, though, has suffered. It’s a given that with a faster pace comes more points allowed. But despite the tempo, the Nets are surrendering 108.8 points per 100 possessions, 27th in the league.

Although the defensive rating statistic may vary in its calculation, this Nets defense – if the season were to end today – would be the worst in franchise history.

It’s hard to point the finger at one person, because nobody has been particularly good. Of the Nets starting five — Sean Kilpatrick, Isaiah Whitehead, Bogdanovic, Trevor Booker and Brook Lopez — only Booker has a positive defensive real plus minus (2.19).

Bogdanovic’s –2.72 DRPM is the worst on the team, and ranks 89th out of 92 shooting guards (min. 10 games). Offensively, Bogdanovic stretches the floor with his ability to shoot. Defensively, he’s a liability.

The Nets have a 110.7 defensive rating with him on the court, but it drops to 106.5 with him off it. That’s the difference between the last ranked defense (Lakers) and the 21st (Wizards).

Some of the Nets best defensive lineups don’t feature Bogdanovic. He’s great at protecting the three point line — he’s only allowing opposing players to shoot 30.3 percent — but it’s mostly because players, like Hayward, are blowing past him. On two-pointers, opposing players are shooting 55.7 percent against Bogdanovic.

Now, this is not to suggest that the Nets should bench the third-year player. But knowing the limitations of certain players can help with deciding how and when to use certain lineups.

The Nets’ most used lineup – the starting lineup mentioned earlier – has played 168 minutes this season, the most of any other lineup combination. That unit has an offensive rating of 106.2 and a defensive rating of 109.5.

But if you replace Joe Harris with Bogdanovic – a lineup that’s been used only 47 minutes this season – the Nets offensive rating jumps to 118.6 while their defensive rating improves to 102.8.

As Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale showed, the Nets will greatly improve once Jeremy Lin is fully back and healthy again. Until then, the Nets have to find a way to defend the basket.

It’s not an exact science, but Kenny Atkinson has had to balance a myriad of young players and injuries. The answers may not come this season, but in a rebuilding year, it’s imperative to know who will be a part of the puzzle moving forward.

—

